Orchids to neighbors who are wonderful and so caring. We want to thank ours for being there for us. Tim and Tracy, for all the hard work you’ve done for us and continue to do. Mike & Sally, for taking care of our home and pool while we were away. Ollie and Tony, for all of your help any time we called. We are very lucky to have you and we are very appreciative. We love you and we send God’s blessings always.
Orchids to our dearest friends, Lynn and Jill, and Doreene. Thank you for always being there to help us during Tom’s injury and recovery and continuing to do so. Your help with all of the responsibilities in the house were tremendous while we were away. Marcella and Paul, you were there from inception and your assistance with all of the medical concerns needed was tremendous. We can’t thank each of you enough for your love and faithful friendship. God’s blessings always.
Orchids to Sean at Smith’s pharmacy. Professional, eager to help, and always goes the extra mile. I appreciate the great service!
Orchids to Lois at Springberg McAndrew Financial Services for getting our health insurance figured out. You are awesome!
Orchids to Ranger Terry!
Quite a guy; We’re fortunate to have you in this town!
Onions to the city for allowing an employee working at the Channel to sport a Trump flag on his city truck. Isn’t being bombarded with those and the “eff” Biden all over town enough suffering? Do you have to allow city workers to do this to us, too?
Orchids to the Medical offices of More M.D. The staff is fantastic and I feel lucky to have them as my medical provider. Dr. “V” and the ladies are caring and knowledgeable. Everyone from the front desk, the physician assistant, office manager and nurses are great.
Orchids to Diablo Landscaping, owner David Lindemann. They transformed our backyard into a space we love. The job started ahead of schedule with excellent attention to detail from beginning to end. Special thanks to Jacob, Kenny and Joe, great team, you rock!
Onions to the local sign company for not showing up as stated and wanting full payment two days after starting the job, and after stating that the balance wasn’t due until job completion. Onions also to all of the excuses for not showing up to finish the mural on my wall which was an anniversary gift to my husband. I am very disappointed!
Onions to the speeders on residential streets. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour in these areas but most go much faster. Cars, garbage trucks, construction vehicles, doesn’t matter. I realize everyone is very important and has somewhere to be so either leave earlier or slow down. Empress Drive is especially bad.
Orchids to Discount Tire. I crawled in with a spare tire on my car needing a new tire and they took me in right away. I left feeling great knowing I got a good tire at a good price and with great service. Thank you!
Orchids to Scoops Ice Cream. We stopped in there on a whim on a ghastly hot day to find a long line that moved very fast while enjoying a cool, air conditioned parlor to enjoy our ice cream. The whole experience really hit the spot.
Onions to all of the inconsiderate tourists and boaters at the Channel this time of year. How loud do you need your radio? If you need it so loud that I can’t hear myself talking on land maybe you should wear earbuds or stay sober.
Onions to the incredibly long wait for the left turn arrow at The Shops Boulevard from State Route 95. Our traffic lights were supposed to have been improved but that wait is longer than anything I remember and longer than any other light. Please fix this!
