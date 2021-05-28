Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to widow lady planting roses each year out by her mailbox. I nearly rear-ended a guy yesterday stopping to smell them. This isn’t the first time. Thankfully, summer heat will put an end to this danger for a bit. I’ll be submitting a formal complaint to our mayor and city leaders. Bank on it!
Orchids to Jennifer, who works in the self-checkout at Albertsons. She has been very pleasant and accommodating while helping this old guy several times. I’ve been trying to learn how to check out by myself so please don’t run when you see me coming!
Orchids to the Lions Club Dog Park along the channel but onions to the mismanagement of the irrigation system. The park is overwatered and muddy almost all the time. Sidewalks are unsafe to walk on in the morning. Please fix this and try watering in the wee hours of the morning instead of 5:30 a.m.!
Orchids to Enterprise Car rental here in Lake Havasu City. They went out of there to help our grandson out of a jam when another car rental left him hanging. I will be renting through Enterprise from now on and cannot thank you enough.
Onions to the rude people who thought it was acceptable to talk throughout the entire graduation ceremony. It’s a formal event and some of us wanted to hear the speakers and music. Way to ruin what should be a joyful event for parents and their students.
Orchids to the nice couple in the white 4x4 pickup, who asked if we needed help and pulled us out of the sand on the lake shore, on the Island. Thank you.
Orchids to Jennifer Eagles. She did an awesome job. She stepped up to the plate when there was only one food waitress! Thank you so much! WooHoo!
Onions to placing the blame of higher restaurant prices on the current administration. Really? Give it a break. It’s more of a greed problem with the current owners of the restaurants. Check out what they drive and where they live. They know that we’ll pay the prices they don’t care. Don’t eat there.
Onions to the new bartender. Stepping on our little girl’s toes and now she quits. Hope our club does not go backwards again by a few people.
Onions to the local pool service for raising the monthly service fee by 32%. Are the prices going to go down when the pool supplies do?
Orchids to those who work hard and have been taught the meaning of being self-reliant. If you’re able to pay your rent, provide a roof and buy your own milk and cookies, you are contributing to our great city. So if you’re healthy, there is no excuse to be anything but a contributing member of Lake Havasu City.
Onions to confusing niceness with weakness. Especially when it comes from a person living off the gifts and income of others while sucking down copious amounts of liquor to make it through the day. If you’re thirty plus and have failed multiple times as a self-sufficient single parent; it’s time to reevaluate.
Onions to the school that had the snack bar open at graduation. This is a formal event, not a sporting event, and the snack bar being open made people act like it was not a big deal. Onions to those who thought it was OK to eat, talk and ruin the event for parents who were there for the right reasons.
Orchids to Sandra at Praxair. Great customer service and a big help with new work gear.
Onions to my family friend for advising me to seek a professional “decision maker.” Why do you say that? Wanda said PDMs are people trained to make crucial decisions for folks like me needing decisions made. Not sure I’m that far gone? A tough decision for anyone to make. What do you think? Yes or no?
Orchids to all the mail carriers! They have been over loaded with increases in deliveries from people ordering everything from online companies. If you get your mail late it’s due to it arriving here late. Be patient and thank your carrier for doing the job in 120 degree temperatures. Thank you postal workers.
Orchids to the gentleman who paid for our dinner at the Black Bear on Tuesday evening. On behalf of my veteran comrades, I thank you. It was an honor to serve for all our freedoms we enjoy today. May God bless you and yours. A family of vets.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
