Onions to the man at the pizza place for yelling at my teenage daughter for not ordering directly from them and to never order from a food delivery service. Maybe you shouldn’t have signed up for the service. She had to go pick up her pizza instead which had been sitting there for an hour. They didn’t even offer to heat it up or make a new one. She was mortified and scared. I hope you feel better taking your frustration out on a child. Ken.
Orchids to me for wearing a face mask in public. It is not to protect me. It is out of respect to protect you should I be an asymptomatic carrier. More "golden rule" than "don't take away my rights".
Onions to our city officials. During this holiday weekend, there were so many visitors to our city that the communications systems couldn’t keep up. Local land lines, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, whom all share towers were clogged up. Couldn’t even get in touch with emergency numbers. I had to take my husband to the hospital by car. Shame on you all. This should never happen!
Orchids to the accommodating staff at Days Inn during Mother’s Day weekend during an unexpected emergency situation. Your demeanor and swift assistance were greatly appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Onions to the paranoia in people who feel it’s important to count heads on boats and complain about people not wearing a mask. Please stay home. Arizona is open for business. What will you whine about come Friday?
Orchids to the individual who started this forum. Over the last year or longer there has been one theme, those darn people from California. I realize we no longer teach geography in our schools. Why would we? We have GPS, but isn’t half the lake in California? Let’s build a wall.
Onions to the writer. The boat parade was not on Memorial Day. It was held on Saturday, two days before Memorial Day. We still remembered and honored our service men and women on Memorial Day!
Onions to the simpletons who keep complaining about not wearing a mask. My choice not yours.
Orchids to the “Go Fund Me” page for the child mauled by the dog. Donations will be used by the family for help with medical and other necessary expenses. Look up Rusty Cooper Recovery. Let us help each other.
Onions to the tacky parade on the channel. Your flags, hats, shirts don’t make you patriotic, you look ridiculous.
Orchids to Kayla Stutler. We can’t express enough gratitude for your donation of hand sewn masks for our employees. You are amazing, thank you so much for your time and effort. It is much appreciated. From all of us at Romer Beverage.
Onions to the lady complaining about the “vagrants” and their dogs.
Excuse me, but they are human beings just like the rest of us. Instead of bashing them try a little kindness. Offer them water! Their dog is all they have in this world. Leave them alone or help out!
Orchids to Havasu Vegas Express for resuming operations. Now I can get to the airport and visit my family again.
Onions regarding the two onions. “Prefer liberty than life and not wearing masks it’s a free country.” There is no “we” in your opinions only about self-serving you. You both must be miserable. For those of us who do care about others stay out of our space and keep your selfish opinions to yourself.
Onions to LHCPD to pull over working citizens after work on Memorial Day weekend. Look for drunk out-of-staters.
Orchids to the city for no mooring in the channel, how do we make this permanent year round?
Onions to cashiers and servers who are not wearing gloves. Why do you think it’s safe? Unless they change gloves with every single action of touching something, they are passing germs on to you. Understand, the germs stay on the gloves.
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning for the excellent installation of our new unit. In 108 degree temperature and no air they were able to get us up and running right away. Thanks to Gary and all the crew for all the hard work. Their boss is amazing too! Fran.
