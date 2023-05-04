Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to SR Construction. They’re the best and we are so glad we found them. Every job that has been done for us has been great, on time and reasonable. He does it all. Plus, he stands behind all of his work. Thank you. Ken and Gail
Orchids to all of the staff at Jasmine Place Assisted Living Community for their loving care taking care of our uncle during a difficult time. D and G
Orchids to everyone who helped in our search for Ozzie. While there are far too many to name, the support we received was outstanding. Lake Havasu City is a wonderful community of caring neighbors. Thank you all, Jo and Marilyn.
Onions to the blue skies of Lake Havasu City being attacked by airplanes that leave white hazy lines in the sky. The trails seem to change the weather patterns producing wind and allowing hazardous particles to fall on us. My message is to watch the skies and do some research!
Onions to not being able to go out front anymore to peace and quiet. It seems so-called good neighbors seem to be deaf. Your cars are home, yet you allow constant barking from vicious dogs who have chased people and rendered our street unsafe. Time to call Five-O
Orchids to the girls at Boost Mobile. Sara helped me when I was having issues with my phone. I was in and out less than 5 minutes. The girls are always friendly and helpful.
Onions for not putting risers on some of the 3- inch deep manhole covers. Hitting these in a car is bad enough but, on a bicycle, or motorcycle it’s worse.
Onions to the Mastercraft owner at Havasu Marina blocking the top of two launch lanes so you can wipe your boat down in the shade. You stayed there even after security told you to move. Telling that woman to go back to California was out of line, also. If you can’t follow launch and retrieve etiquette, then sell the boat.
