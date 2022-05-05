Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion giver about leashing dogs in the Channel. We bring our dogs down to the Channel to give them a chance to be a dog for a change instead of someone’s pet. Let a dog be a dog! They’re not bothering you!
Orchids to the driver of the white sedan who paid for our coffee at The Human Bean on Wednesday. It made our day!
Orchids to my neighbor who joined in, without asking, to help me pick up my trash that blew all over the street when a sudden gust of wind blew the lid off of my trash can! Thank you, and yes, next time I’ll think twice about not bagging so many items when I throw them away.
Orchids to my roommate who showed me neat tricks to do around the house to save water and keep our bill down. I never realized the importance of a simple gasket before. Thank you!
Onions to the woman wearing an obscene T-shirt to church last Sunday. Honestly, what were you thinking? Your T-shirt was not profound, it was just rude and uncalled for.
Orchids to the steak house that was able to fit us in without a reservation. We really did phone one in, and I thank you for believing us and working with us. While it was a rocky start, we ended up having a great meal and a good time.
Orchids to all of the charity organizations in this town. I have lived here for over 30 years but I’ve never seen so many organizations so active at one time. Thank you for all of the good that you do.
Orchids to “Martin,” who dropped a $100 bill on me for a tip last Saturday. That totally made my day. Thank you so much!
Orchids to Black Bear Diner. We missed you! So glad you’ve come back better than ever. Thank you, Jennifer, for being such a good server.
Onions to the city for leaving the mattress and box spring by the street for months at the corner of Acoma Boulevard and Rainbow Drive, and to code enforcement who is “unable to answer the phone”. There’s no possibility of even leaving a message because “the mailbox is full”.
Orchids to Wizard of Pawz pet groomers. The groomers handled my fur baby beautifully. Normally, he is very nervous to be handed off, but they knew how to calm him down and keep him calm. I was very impressed. They did an awesome job grooming him too.
Onions to the city for not having or enforcing a noise ordinance at the Channel. I can’t even enjoy a simple walk down there without being constantly assaulted by radios! How about making it so the those of us on dry land can stand to enjoy our own park?
Onions to The Refuge. Do we really need more camper and trailer parks in this city? Why can’t you use your land for beautification projects instead of more of the same?
Onions to the city and its flaky enforcement of city ordinances. I can’t add a second floor to my house, but two blocks away, an entire casita gets to add a second story. Say, what? How does that happen?
Orchids to Devon at McDonald’s for being so nice and patient while I figured out how to use my app. Thanks for your help.
Orchids to the pharmacy staff at Walgreens. You are always so pleasant to deal with. Just what I need after having to stand in line to get to you. I can see why you’re so in demand. Totally worth waiting for.
Orchids to the self checkout at Safeway. Wands you can lift up to use on heavy products, clerks who are always quick to resolve problems and computers who don’t interrupt you every 10 minutes to accuse you of not bagging your last item. Very nice!
Onions to the club that can’t seem to acknowledge anyone who isn’t from Wisconsin. I have to admit, I was warned. Don’t worry, I won’t be back and neither will my friends.
