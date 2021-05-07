Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the drag queens coming to Lake Havasu City in 2022! I’d much rather see a showy, colorful parade than me and children seeing the “F Biden” truck driving around. What has this town already come to?
Onion to the city. You want us to conserve water, but you said that we can grow the population to 90 thousand. Really? Where will the water come from? Will we only be allowed to shower twice a week and no more pools? You guys have your head in the sand.
Onions to the impatient sea-hag in white truck tooting horn not once, but twice at me in the coffee drive through. Did you not see a “Baby on Board” sign in my rear van window? I would’ve eventually moved forward. You ruined my morning all because you couldn’t wait to get your fix. Chill!
Onions to continuous poor service by the internet provider. The wifi is ridiculous and cable isn’t much better. I can’t call anyone local to help. I set up an appointment, then someone call’s each day from another country to try and fix it over the phone. I already know how to unplug and re-plug the device to reset. It doesn’t work.
Orchids to Liz, Yvonne, Peggy, Linda Jo and Becky for all you did to make our Ladies Night a success!
Orchids for Rayne Wayne at Dogs Best Friend. Rayne watched our three Yorkies and she went above and beyond to care for them. I highly recommend her to watch anybody’s dogs she treats them like her own, Thank you, Zella and Chip.
Onions to the Onion giver, about the landlord who sold the building on McCulloch. Get your info before sending onions. The tenant could have signed a lease but wanted month to month. If a lease was signed, the new owner would have had to honor the lease. You rented there for over five years at below market price. You must have rocks in your head.
Onions to the mail carrier. I’m not getting mail consistently until after 7 p.m. Are they that shorthanded or is the carrier getting overtime pay each day?
Orchids to my amazing doctors. Dr. Noronha and Dr. Powar have seen me in person several times during this pandemic. Their staff are also very kind and professional. They are all heroes in my book!
Onions to the Realtor for presenting to us a mile-long-list of things needing fixed. Are you kidding? We’ve been in that place for 29 years and had no problems. Wife was shocked last year but that had nothing to do with faulty GFI outlets. Buyers are stealing the place as it is. I say, “Caveat emptor.”
Onions to “older than dirt” coworker gossiping that I only have a GED. You evidently took what I said to another employee and twisted it. I used my GED in the way of government employee discount to buy a car. I’m a veteran. It seems you’re the one not even having a general education degree. Dummy!
Orchids to the onion about the timing belt seals. I had a similar leak but it turned out to be magnetron backwash valve. The shop kept replacing it but it still leaks. I suspect it’s the cheap Chinese parts. Luckily, just the other day I got my warranty extended, glad they called.
Orchids to the wonderful nurses and staff at Haven of Lake Havasu! Thank you for the great care you’re giving me. Liz T9.
Orchids to Ted at Albertsons meat department. Great job on the salmon kabobs. They were great-- Thank-you.
Orchids to Michelle and Tom at Bradley Chevrolet for helping us with the purchase of our Chevrolet pickup. They both made it a pleasant experience. Michelle took extra time to locate the truck we were looking for with the options we wanted.
Orchids to Denim and Diamonds, Chic again and Chrissy’s for participating in LHYC Ladies Night Fashion Show. Your outfits were beautiful and everyone enjoyed!
Orchids to putting principles before personalities. If you do not know the truth about people, places or things, use your common sense. Remember to love thy fellow human being no one benefits from infantile gossip. Honesty is the best policy. We are in this thing called life together so be nice.
