Orchids to Crystal Green Landscaping. They did an outstanding job trimming, cleaning, raking rocks and even checking the irrigation system. They went above and beyond in finding and fixing a broken sprinkler head. They totally addressed our concerns about our overgrown yard. A big thank you to Juliet. Gayle and Ron.
Orchids to PBJ Water. They helped me with my water softener problem over the phone. Our 14 hour blackout messed with the timer. Nice guy on the phone who walked me through it. Thanks. DJ.
Orchids to GT Power again for my electrical service call. Quick response, great price and thorough cleanup of the area. Thanks. DJ.
Orchids to Dr. Tibbetts and staff at Cornerstone who went above and beyond. Many thanks. BH.
Orchids to nurse Brenda at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Department of Surgery for being such a wonderful person checking me in for surgery. She is a
very caring nurse with such positive energy that it’s contagious. She took her time explaining everything from pre-op to surgery and making sure I was completely comfortable in a really extraordinary environment. Don.
Onions to a local retail store for keeping the dressing rooms closed. Covid restrictions have been lifted. You’ve lost hundreds of dollars from me alone because I can’t try clothing on first.
Onions to the people stealing Republican signs around town. I’m sure you are an adult now, act like one.
Onions to the man wearing the profane political shirt with the large middle finger at Fright Night. McCulloch Boulevard was full of small and older children alike. You got many disgusted looks.
Onions to selling repulsive and foul political merchandise on McCulloch Boulevard. Our country is experiencing so much violence and hate right now, you are just adding fuel to the fire by selling vulgar merchandise.
Onions to the Dr. Pepper drinkers. The last time I served you, you used a gift certificate and tipped me horribly. Come in again and tip me $5 for good service. I refuse to ever serve you two rude, picky and snotty people again.
Orchids to the wonderful and kind gentleman who paid for my groceries at Safeway. I am so deeply appreciative. Thank you so much. It is nice to know kind and thoughtful people like you are still in the world.
Orchids to Chili’s manager, Clarence. What a super sweet, nice guy. You built a great team. My service was great and my food excellent. I could not have asked for a better dining experience.
Orchids to Travis at Armor Fence. You and your team did such a fantastic job with my fence. Your response to my needs was fast and you came when you said you would. Very professional. My fence and my whole yard look amazing. Thank you!
Onions to all of the Christmas decorations going up already! It’s as if Thanksgiving doesn’t exist anymore. Thanksgiving is one of the most historically significant holidays we Americans uniquely treasure. Let’s not zip right on to Christmas, please.
Orchids to all of the onions about bad drivers. Sometimes I learn things, sometimes I just laugh and shake my head.
Orchids to Jill and her team, yet again, at Albertsons Pharmacy. Smiles and a painless flu shot! Thank you.
Orchids to Jessica at Dr. Whelan’s office for repeatedly calling us the other day when hubby and I had a senior moment and was late to the call. That extra effort was appreciated.
