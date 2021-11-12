Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the wonderful individuals I saw out early Saturday morning cleaning trash along Swanson Avenue as part of the Lake Havasu City Adopt-A-Street program. Kudos to the Mohave County Democrats who adopted this part of the avenue who are helping to keep our community attractive and welcoming to all.
Orchids to all the people who put on the pioneer’s brick dedication. What happened to all the pictures? I only saw one.
Onions to the local telephone land line provider. The service has been down for the second day and they won’t recognize that it it so.
Orchids to the gentlemen who found our UTV spare tire and brought it to the gathering, and the gentleman who gave us the tie downs to continue the rally with it.
Orchids to the Moran construction site on Magnolia for flying the American flag at the top level of the project. We need to see a lot more flags flying all over town.
Onions to the lady at the club who is still wearing white pants and shorts after Labor Day. Fashion no no.
Orchids to weekenders when they stop driving at Indianapolis Speedway on our short, one block long shortcut. Kids live here and ol’folks. Havasu ain’t L.A.
Orchids to the City Council when they awaken to the fact that the growth of the town is battering McCulloch Blvd. into smithereens. Going to get expensive to smooth the whole length. It may take a redesign, not just a repave, ya’ think?
Orchids to Chief Dan and his stalwarts when they begin to ticket the morning race car drivers on our main streets. Slow down, the town is small. Get up earlier on work mornings.
Orchids to the city engineer for finally deciding to repave the downtown crack sealant washboard.
Orchids to the ignorant nimrod killing all of the roadrunners. When he discovers they are federally protected, he should be facing a very heavy fine. Saving the baby quail, my eye! They’ve been coexisting for far more than a thousand years.
Orchids to Rebel BBQ for the delicious tenth-annual Halloween spread for the Lunar-Tics.
Orchids to Hokkaido! Your eclectic Asian cuisine is habit-forming. Your veggies are outstanding, too, and you offer shrimp of all kinds! Our favorite is the oysters-on-the-half-shell.
Orchids when “they” tax everyone an extra dollar a month for our beautiful city’s road pavement maintenance. The howling may start now from the curmudgeons. Twelve dollars a year! Hush, you’ll save it in tire wear.
Orchids to Jerry in the small white building at Lake Havasu City marina. I came in Saturday. Because my boat was not center on my trailer, he let me in to the ramp to center my boat at no charge. Great customer service.
Orchids to all of the IT technicians. You keep the world spinning.
Orchids to the wonderful care our mother received at Prestige Assisted Living at Claremont. For the wonderful meals they provide to the residents, the activities they have on a daily basis to keep them entertained during the week, and especially the outstanding care they gave her during her last days.
Orchids to Veterans Thrift store on Price Street. They were able to make arrangements on short notice to pick up household goods. This was at an assisted living facility after our mother had passed.
Orchids and a big fat thank you to Liz at Fyzical Therapy. Eloise.
Orchids and a big thank you to Viking Lighting. Great customer service, too. Eloise.
