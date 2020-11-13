Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Calvary Baptist Church and its volunteers for ‘Serve our Schools’ (Nov 8). We are truly blessed to have an organization (church or otherwise) that is committed to our community like you are. Our fence and agility course are perfect, and lunch was great. Thank you.
Orchids to all my friends who were good in math and could easily add numbers.
Orchids to the Mays for their beautiful tribute to Lucy. I enjoyed reading it and thank you for sharing the love you had for her.
Orchids to all the veterans who fought for our freedom and protected our democracy. We are grateful and appreciative and would never call you a bunch of losers.
Orchids to APC, Inc. for the restoration work they did for me on my block wall. The men were on time and did a fantastic job. Thank you so much.
Orchids to HRMC nurses and Dr. Hartley. Thank you for the second time. Love you very much. Thank you James Allen!
Orchids to Brad Saunders and Fred Mohun for their letters.
Orchids to Mayor Sheehy for his continued support of our efforts to keep Pima Wash clean, and to BJ’s for keeping their Dumpster lids closed. It helps more than you can imagine. The Pima Wash volunteers.
Onions to the snowbird who cut in front of me in line at the grocery store. I had a small baby with me and was buying diapers and formula; you still cut the line and seemed proud of your behavior. Shame on you. I hope you are proud of yourself for treating a young mother so hateful. Please leave.
Orchids to Brandon in the meat department and Sunshine in the Service Station at Smith’s! They both constantly have a smile on their faces and always are eager to help any customer. They truly represent Smith’s well! Thank you!
Onions to the manager of the RV park. Enforcement of park rules should be the same for all residents, regardless if you are there for a week or live there permanently. Equal enforcement for all. Disregarding trashed site due to people being employed by the park is wrong!
Orchids to Kelly at Home Depot for above and beyond customer service; - he found the exact piece I needed for my project, and even cut it to fit - perfectly. Thanks for your help!
Onions to the young man/painter who took my money and didn’t do the work. He seemed like such a nice young man, beware.
Orchids to Dave Tonnell’s letter. I agree wholeheartedly. It’s time to get on with the transition for the good of the country as a whole.
Onions to parents who let a 3-year-old ride without supervision. Irresponsible.
Orchids to the Calvary Baptist work crew for all of wonderful painting projects they did at Starline! Your kindness brightened up our walls! Our students noticed the painting immediately and have been so pleased! We appreciate you all! Thank you so much!
Orchids to Kenny Samp for the most wonderful guided trip up-river with our family! You made the entire day their best ever. Thank You!
Onions to those spreading others’ personal business. Does it make you feel better about your life? You have no idea the damage you created on a matter you know nothing about. Think before opening your mouth.
Onions to those who would resort to rhetoric and outlandish conspiracy theories. Prayers for you.
Orchids to the vets that put out the flags for this day of remember our vets. Wonder why the ones who get the rights to freedom won’t do this for the vets and they have to do it themselves.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Police Department, another great job. We have one less bike running a stop sign. Now how about catching 60 miles per hour traffic on Southwind Avenue. Looking forward to seeing you.
Orchids to Charlene Travelstead for her letter to the editor. It was right on. Thank you.
