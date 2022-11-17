Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Anthony at Haralson Tire Pros & Auto Service. I called to see if an appointment was needed to clear a dashboard light and what the fee was to do so. He invited me to come on down and he would do whatever he could for me. When I got there, he was waiting for me and reset my light very professionally and quickly for free. I was astonished at the competence and professionalism of Anthony. I highly recommend Haralson’s.

