Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Anthony at Haralson Tire Pros & Auto Service. I called to see if an appointment was needed to clear a dashboard light and what the fee was to do so. He invited me to come on down and he would do whatever he could for me. When I got there, he was waiting for me and reset my light very professionally and quickly for free. I was astonished at the competence and professionalism of Anthony. I highly recommend Haralson’s.
Orchids to Jayden at Discount Tire. It has been a long time since I’ve been treated to such knowledgeable and professional service. He pumped up my tires and gave me a complete rundown of my options and the price and availability of each. I was very impressed.
Onions to the person in my neighborhood with expletive on the flag concerning a certain current president. I understand how you feel, however, I just don’t think those flags are appropriate in family friendly neighborhoods.
Orchids to Tire Man and Zach. Zach got me in and out quickly and professionally. I’ve been there before and all of the staff are pretty amazing actually.
Onions to my internet that goes in and out and on and off all of the time. Some days are better than others and from what I understand, some neighborhoods are better than others, but I do wish we could get some consistent service.
Orchids to Bruce and Dylan at Mills Brother’s Furniture! Our bed lift stopped working in the night! Bruce was here that day and made it work. In a few days, he was back to install the new part. We were out of warranty but the cost was very modest. Buy from Mills!
Onions to the middle school teacher who was creating adult content in her classroom. She should be ashamed of herself. All of her content is absolutely disgusting.
Orchids to the guy wearing the cool anti Biden T-shirt and hat on McCulloch Halloween night. We all agree with you and the statement was clearly made!
Orchids to Matt the technician from Optimum. He came to set up my internet and was very knowledgeable and good at what he does. He spent a lot of time to get it right and was such a gentleman. Thank you, Matt.
Orchids to knowing that decades-long unneighborly behavior is an anti-social disorder and not a personal attack or a reflection on those who are being menaced by one or two bad apples. These bad apples are also the usual suspects on noise trashiness, driving, barking dogs and on and on.
Orchids to the Havasu Regional Medical Center staff, doctors and nurse Maddy for the great service on Halloween day. My wife had a medical issue; they wasted no time ensuring she received the treatment required. Thank you, again, for all of you. Mike and Emily.
Orchids to Amber and Elaine at Smith’s floral department. The centerpieces for the Marine Corps Ball, Det 757, were beautiful once again. The guests loved them.
Onions to the new restaurant. The atmosphere is great but the food quality needs significant improvement.
Orchids to Albertsons and their customer service. One of their staff, sorry, I didn’t get his name, followed me out to my car and put my groceries in and refused a tip! As an older-ish man in a wheelchair, I certainly appreciate it.
Orchids to Dynamite Roofing. We called around and they had the best quote. They came out according to schedule and fixed everything up nicely. They did a great job and were very reasonable and professional in doing so. Their clean up was also top notch.
Orchids to everyone who helped my wife while she was in Walmart on Halloween morning. Mike.
