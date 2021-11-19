Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Deanna and Jeff, the owners of Auto Stop for the excellent service and repair on our F-150. The electrical short was found and saved us hundreds on the parts, which were not needed. They fit us in the next day and were finished by noon, couldn’t ask for more pleasant people (and honest) to deal with.
Onions to the comments about immigrants being able to vote because ID is not required. I have voted in every election for 50 years and have always had to show ID. Just because you keep saying it, does not make it true.
Onions to unconstitutional mandates. Taking a bad idea and making it worse by firing non-vaxxers. Time to rebel and stand your ground. Other states are saying “no way!” Why not Arizona?
Onions to the vax mandate. Laughable, the article was quoted saying “Vaccine is the best defense against COVID 19.” That’s not true and you know it. Natural immunity is the best defense. This vaccine is not even vaccine in the slightest. And you call yourself medical professionals. Do not comply.
Onions to Karen. Leave the cop alone who is dropping off kids at practice. You have no idea what is going on in that family. My dad is was a cop and he had to pick us up when our mom was to sick in his cop car too. Nosy Nelly!
Orchids to Brenda the wonderful waitress at Casa Serrano in LHC. She’s the best in our opinion.
Orchids to Memorial Walkway. Remembering the pioneers who brought a lot of memories and smiles to those brave enough to come here in the beginning.
Orchids to Grace Arts Live “Evita”. Ricky, Jason, and Bill all on one stage again. It made my heart smile. Chloe, I’ve watched you grow from a chorus member to a lead, and this time you were incredible. This is your ultimate role. Thank you cast!
Orchids to the poet Leann at Walgreens. She has been, and I’m sure will always be, a person who treats customers like family. I’m blessed to call her my friend. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to Mark and Clint of Arizona Aircraft Maintenance for your many years of awesome service to the pilots and aircraft owners of the Lake Havasu Airport. This is a gigantic loss to our local aviation community. Congratulations on your retirement !
Onions to the person who wrote in about some one wearing white slacks or pants. after Labor Day. My friend works for a high end clothing design magazine, and that theory about white pants after labor day went out several years ago.
Orchids to new burrito place, I hope you do well. Now how about the city finding and supporting a Middle Eastern restaurant close to downtown? More variety desired.
Onions to you can’t wear white after Labor Day. Who are you to tell anyone they cannot wear shorts or white pants? We are a resort town with fabulous weather. We boat, we play. Go home to your freezing cold or just wear blinders.
Onions to the city and its road work contractor. On Saturday they used an air compressor to blow dirt around on the streets and all over my driveway and car. After cleaning up their mess, they came back on Sunday and did it again with a sweeper truck. I have two words for you: vacuum truck!
Orchids to Bob and Char for selling us your conversion van full of memories. We appreciate you adding the grab handles for those of us who are vertically challenged. You have crazy skills!
Onions to the Visitors Center for not having ‘Home of the London Bridge’ items for sale, particularly during the 50th London Bridge Anniversary. City funded.
Orchids to to fabulously run Rock Show. Wish the town could have more fun events like that.
Onions to the developer wanting to put 350-400 more homes on the land north of town. You know we are running out of water right? This is just another “get rich quick” project. This town is already packed to the gills. Stop over building this town!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(3) comments
"Onions to the comments about immigrants being able to vote because ID is not required."
Onions to them, but an orchid to you for speaking the truth. Thank you.
"Onions to unconstitutional mandates... Is there something in the Constitution that allows a citizen to put another citizen at risk? "The Constitution is not a suicide pact guaranteeing a right to harm others. The government has latitude to protect citizens from deadly conditions, especially when the science supporting vaccination is so clear."
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
