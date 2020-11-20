Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person who placed cards on our truck indicating our lousy parking. I laughed so hard I almost cried. My man, of course, didn’t laugh, but must say, he deserved it. It’s so difficult during these times to laugh. Thank you very much, you made my day.
Onions to the group of people taking time to gawk, as my friend tried to exit his parking spot. Perhaps if you had one glass eye and the other barely working you’d not be so mean. When Jim finally succeeded and you cheered was beyond cruel. Yelling out that he needed “curb feelers” was tasteless!
Orchids to ‘Chub’s Classic Car Garage’. Brandon, and his dad did some really fine work on my hot rod exhaust system. Great customer service too.
Onions to the woman who brings a stroller to the restaurant-bar with a dog as the occupant. Totally classless. Raven.
Orchids to Vicki in Smith’s in the floral department, she always goes above and beyond. Thank you for putting a smile on people’s faces.
Onions to Havasu gasoline and diesel prices. Why 30 to 40 cents higher than Bullhead and Fort Mohove?
Orchids to Rachel at Dr. Attasi’s office. Thank you so much for going the extra mile to help our Arizona mom.
Onions to the RV park for raising rental rates during a worldwide epidemic and financial crisis. Greed during this time is about as horrible as a person and business can be.
Orchids to Red, Donna and Myra at Home Depot for wonderful service on a return. They went above and beyond what was necessary to help a senior lady.
Onions to the restaurant. I gave it one last try; bye-bye cold food. They took forever, and again forgot the sweet and sour sauce! Please someone bring a new restaurant to Havasu that’s consistent. Another $75 wasted.
Orchids to Stephen in Medical Records at HRMC! You eased the mind of a worried mother! Thank you!
Onions to the nurse who had the audacity to hysterically laugh at me while I was having a pregnancy loss and bleeding badly. Shame on you, this is not the field for you. I’ll continue complaints up your chain of command.
Orchids to Marshall for helping me set up my new router. He is a very knowledgeable person that offers a great computer service.
Onions to the doctor who thinks they’re the covid police! If it had been me on that table I would have walked out! I heard you lecturing that young lady and quite frankly, shame on you! Her first appointment should have been enjoyable. Not cool!
Orchids to my friend Carrie! I always believed in you! I miss our talks.
Onions to the barber shop, for ignoring a “mask up” advisory. I have patronized there for five years, but no more. He refuses to use masks on his employees or patrons, for some political agenda, which endangers the health of his patrons. Unbelievable!
Orchids to Roger for having the courage to stand up for what is right!
Onions to the health care facility that doesn’t clean the seats or the area after each person gets sent back to a room. If our numbers are up, start by cleaning after each guest. I sat in the waiting area for two and a half hours and was disgusted that not one person came to clean.
Orchids to the city, I no longer worry about my insurance premiums escalating. I can drive 35-40 in a 25 zone, 45-50 in a 35 zone, 55 plus in a 45 zone, and the sky is the, limit on State Route 95, without worrying about a traffic violation.
Onions to the unkept weeds in my neighbor’s yard. It sure is an eyesore.
Orchids to online Christmas shopping for being the easy solution to busy lives. However, onions to porch pirates; you could be the cause of a ruined holiday. Think about other people before you act selfishly. P.S. I hope you get caught.
Orchids to myself for trying something new. Turns out, I didn’t like it, but a small step in the right direction, I think.
Orchids to the Verizon on the north side. The employees were amazing!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
