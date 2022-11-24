Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Thank you to Sky High Landscaping. They actually returned our first call, arrived on time and did a great job! Very nice young men. We will use them again.
Onions to all the debris that is on State Route 95 in the North end of town. Do a better job of securing your loads!
Orchids to Mary and Aaron Daniel of Deluxe Shoe and Boot Repair. I brought in a pair of Oxfords that had seen better days when I was in the service. Aaron cleaned them, shined them, and put new life into old shoes. Thank you. You are the best!
Onions to the employer who doesn’t give his employees raises but has the money to constantly travel and own several homes.
Orchids to Patriot Property Care. They did a marvelous job on the trees and left the yard neat as a pin. I would recommend them to any one! Thanks! Naomi.
Onions to shoving a disabled senior for no reason. The man was trying to get away from obviously intoxicated people. As he limped away, the joy on the faces of the attackers was stomach turning. It showed the inhumanity of our new age youngsters. The poor man looked traumatized.
Onions to the red pickup coming down Jamaica Boulevard fast. It turned into Lake Havasu Avenue. He sped around me in the right lane and went through a huge water puddle so fast that it threw water over my whole car where I had to use wipers.
Orchids to no more candidate advertisements. Does anybody actually read those things? Mine goes from the mailbox right into the recycle bin.
Onions to the female at our club Tuesday making a fool out of herself on the microphone. Your husband did the same thing at our anniversary dinner. When will you two realize alcohol is not your friend.
Orchids to Dom at Verizon on Kiowa. Kind, patient and understanding. Also, a sense of humor. An outstanding employee for Verizon!
Orchids and congratulations to the Mocniks on 73 years of marriage and the Gillespies for 70 years. Just wow!
Onions to the parent who allows their three toddlers to run around in the parking lot of the small complex I live in at 10 p.m. several nights a week. It’s not a playground and that’s my bedroom window they’re squealing, screaming and crying outside of.
Orchids to the nice remodel of the Redwood Apartments. I can’t wait until all of the doors are painted, especially the one with just two big brush strokes. Looks kinda funny!
Orchids to Riverbound RV Park for the hard work and hospitality hosting the 3rd annual custom car show. We had a very enjoyable day and were very impressed with your facility and your generosity. We also have a new friend, your fantastic DJ!
Orchids to the Onion about the noisy side by sides. How in the world are they on-road legal?
Orchids to Jack’s Painting and the efficient, amazing crews. they have painted five houses on our block so far. We could not be happier. Great job! They are reasonably priced as well. We highly recommend them. Joe and Diane.
Orchids, and a big thank you to Riverbound RV Resort and Storage for putting on the best car show of the year. Free breakfast, free lunch, and the ‘’Blue Henrys ‘’ were rockin’ the place. Well done! “The Pharoahs Car Club of Havasu” thanks you.
Onions to all of the homeless encampments in the park. I thought city code didn’t allow this.
Orchids to the person at Starbucks near Kiowa around buying my coffee this morning. You made my day, thank you!
