Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to internet price hikes. I think I need to switch to wireless, maybe.
Orchids to the new Veterans Administration clinic groundbreaking. Glad to hear of it, we have a lot of veterans in this area who could use a new facility and expanded resources. Great job!
Onions to USPS who keeps putting “undeliverable” to my very deliverable packages. It gets delivered when I call the post office, but it is still very frustrating, nonetheless.
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. I didn’t have to wait to schedule my procedure. The staff there are all friendly and efficient. I even got a follow-up call after my procedure to makes sure I was OK. What great customer service that is in this day and age.
Orchids to Just’in Time Yard Care. Justin, you did a great job on my landscaping. You came when you said you would, did the work we agreed on and charged me a reasonable price. My yards look great. Thank you!
Orchids to United Roofing and restoration. After the last storm, I lost several tiles off of my roof. I called United Roofing and the owner came out and weather proofed as well as cleaned up my tiles. when it came time for a new roof, I hired him again and was happy I did. They came out on time, did the work fast and efficiently and at a low price.
Orchids to EnV Salon. I went to Brett for highlights and a cut. He did a great job. He has wonderful attention to detail.
Onions to the woman on her phone at the customer service desk at a local retail store. The line got longer and longer behind her as she talked on her phone trying to get the information she needed to process her return. Maybe she should have made sure she had everything she needed before she got in line. Very inconsiderate.
Onions to the woman with her children who spent 20 minutes in the gas station store getting her kids snacks while she parked at the pump! When you block people from using the gas pumps, you not only become a nuisance to customers, but the gas station also loses money on all of the customers it could have had while you were buying a few dollars worth of snacks. Please get your gas, then use the side parking lot to go to the store.
Onions to mobile pet groomers who can’t handle a 100 pound dog. Not terribly convenient for us large dog owners.
Orchids to Furniture Workz. My badly damaged table was dropped off for restoration and Janet did an excellent job! I highly recommend her.
Onions to our home insurance going up 42% with one claim in 35 years!
Orchids to all of the homes that go all out on Halloween decorations. Your efforts have been much appreciated as I drive around at night to get ideas for next year!
Orchids to Harleyz and Hot Rodz Motor Pub and Grill. Great food and great service! They were able to accommodate a large crowd of at least twelve of us and the tri-tip with mac and cheese was awesome. I highly recommend this place.
Orchids to Just Meats. I grilled some ribeye steaks from there and I couldn’t believe how good they were. The meat was melt in your mouth tender. I can’t wait to go back.
Orchids to all of the volunteers helping with the early voting. I am in awe of your dedication to the community and to democracy. Thank you for your time, knowledge and efforts.
Orchids to wonderful neighbors. Thank you, Paul and Lisa for all of your help. It’s so nice to know there are still strong and friendly neighborhoods in tact where people continue to look after you, even when you are out of town. Just really great people. Thank you, again.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.