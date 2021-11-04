Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the people responsible for the parade, fireworks, and the lighting of Cupcake! Thank you.
Onions to the person who dislikes the medical helicopters. When you are needing transportation to another facility, do you want to walk to the water so the helicopter can take you to medical care or would you prefer to be picked up at the hospital?
Onions to people who stroll through parking lots not even looking at or for cars. Yes, you have the right of way, but if a vehicle hits you, you will be the one injured and bleeding. The worst are those pushing strollers with innocent children. Pay attention.
Orchids to Havasu’s true Queen of England and beautiful volunteer Evie Cistaro. Thank you for all you do.
Onions to person being sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted murder.
Orchids to Isaac the bartender at the club for all the good laughs and great bloody marys. We all need to laugh more.
Orchids to the dental hygienist, Jen, at Dr. Ahn’s office. She is very informative and personable. I also appreciate that you showed consideration for my vertigo issues. Thank you!
Orchids to Fyzcal Therapy. Vertigo for 10 years and now it is gone! Thank you, Liz, for enriching my life!
Onions to the dog owners who don’t pick up their dog’s feces. The trailhead at SARA Park is strewn with it, even along some of the trails, too. What is wrong with you?
Orchids to Arizona Garden Nursery and Landscaping. Thank you Miguel, Lori, Axel and Mario for a fantastic job for placing a pineapple palm in our front yard and wiring lights in our back yard. You are an excellent company. Prompt, courteous and reasonably priced. thank you. Tom and Nic.
Orchids to all the “Let’s go Brandon” T-shirts on Halloween night. They all looked awesome, great job!
Onions to the drivers on Daytona Drive for not complying with the speed signs posted. We have adults and children walking or riding bikes and you still see fit to speed. There is a section that’s marked 25 mph and vehicles have been clocked doing 40 mph. They don’t even heed the 35 mph.
Orchids to trick or treaters on Burke Drive. Not only did you delight this lady with your joy and laughter but almost without exception a spontaneous “thank you” was heard! Good job parents!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Family Eyecare and Dr. Vetter! I had a scare on Thursday afternoon and everyone worked together to have me seen on Friday morning! Thank you so much for being such a caring office regarding your patients! Lori.
Orchids to the staff at the Albertson’s pharmacy. Thank you for helping us get our flu shots, and our covid boosters. It didn’t even hurt!
Onions to those who are taking their political affiliations too far. Whether Democrat or Republican, isn’t there a certain etiquette one can follow? Support with class.
Orchids to owner Steve of Worry Free Landscaping for a wonderful job! He did all we needed in a fast time and completely cleaned up afterwards.
Orchids to Dr. A and his entire staff. Best medical attention in town with a very short time in the waiting room and awesome attention.
Orchids to Don`s Auto Body! Excellent service from estimate to finish. Repair and paint, in one day and out the next. They even washed my car! Thank you!
Onions to the Onion giver who just recently moved to Lake Havasu and complained about the drivers here. If you don’t like it here, you can always go back to where you came from.
Orchids to the maintenance staff at the dog park by the channel. It’s always very clean and the poop bags are always stocked. Great job. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.