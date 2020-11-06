Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Powar and her surgical team at the Surgery Center. The front office girl Sandy is super sweet as well. Lisa is the “prep” nurse and it’s always a pleasure to have her get me ready. Even though you are going in for a procedure it’s always a great experience for me. Thank you ladies. June.
Orchids to the Jennifer at the service department at Anderson Toyota. First time in for me and my new SUV for an oil change, they went above and beyond for me. They searched and found I had a recall, they walked me though their service process (which is amazing), loaned me a car, and had it all done within two hours! Glad I bought a Toyota!
Onions to the expedited delivery service that has a bright red Ford dually truck. They tried to unload a truck load of garbage into our condo dumpster. Some of the garbage was a large plastic storage bin and red chairs. Can’t believe you live by the golf course and can do that.
Onions to a car alarm going off several times a day every day. You don’t hear the alarm so you would not know if it was stolen. Also, it’s broad daylight on a major street. It is affecting our office. Please leave it off in the day.
Orchids to employee at Jersey Mike’s. Thank you so much! You are incredibly kind and very sweet. Much needed and definitely appreciated. From your crying tuna sandwich customer.
Onions to all the angry people that are threatening violence if they do not get their way.
Orchids to Chris Deacon, the senior home lending advisor at Chase for being so kind and efficient. You always return calls, even if it is after hours. You are the easiest person to work with in a challenging process. You are appreciated more than words can say. DKS
Orchids to Michael Carlson of Priority Pool Service for their consistent weekly efforts, always here, always a great job with a great personality! Thanks!
Orchids to the onion regarding the slow and fast lanes. In Pennsylvania the left lane is for passing. You can be arrested for ‘hanging’ in the passing lane. It’s the law.
Orchids to Joanne Harstad, Dan Schlecht, Andy Worth, Sally Hicks, P. Reid and Don Wells. Your letters were all spot on. Thank you.
Orchids to Julie for the Starbucks gift. It made my day beyond words. I am happy to help and I appreciate you noticed! Jane
Orchids to Brad, the electronic tech, from Suddenlink arrived on time was very informative answered every question showed exactly what he was doing and why. We were very satisfied with his experience and knowledge. Gary
Onions to the ice cream store employees for not wearing masks. You were a favorite stop every day whenever our grandkids visited, but no more. Not wearing masks during a pandemic shows little value of your customers.
Orchids to the wonderful meal at Boathouse Grill and our awesome server Ashlee. She is the best server we have ever had in the six years we have been in Havasu. She was attentive and fun. Made our lunch extra special for us. We will be back and will ask for Ashlee.
Orchids to Johnny in the printing area at Staples. He went way above to help me out of a jam Tuesday night with scanning some papers. He is knowledgeable, friendly, and very professional. Thank you so much Again! SD
Onions to the guy who took the banner off my neighbors fence Wednesday morning. My Ring camera caught you. Bring it back or you’ll be surprised what happens.
Orchids to all the wonderful people at River Valley Hospice. You took real good care of my husband and also looked out for me during a stressful time. You were even there after my husband’s passing making sure I was all right. God Bless you all.
Orchids to HRMC, it was a great day I have to thank Dr. Raymond and all nurses on the second floor from pre opt to holding and the operating room and discharge. You were all wonderful.
Orchids to my beautiful mom. Happy birthday, go party it up in Vegas with all your friends. I love you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.