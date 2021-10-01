Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the new billing for water and sewer. Where is my cost of water usage on the statement? It appears the city has lumped the cost of water in with the base charge so now I can’t tell what my cost of water usage is per month. Are we trying to hide the water usage cost by not showing it on the statement? We need to have this issue addressed.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner and Lakeside Orthopedic Institute. Special thanks to Daniel and Tom for getting me up and walking again. Coleen.
Onions to the onion about a homeless shelter. Have you ever been down and out like so many people due to circumstances beyond their control?
Don’t be so selfish and help someone. It will make you feel better.
Orchids to the Cool Dude Air Conditioning and especially Todd. Air conditioning was inoperative, but I got same day service within a couple of hours. They are very professional, friendly and reasonably priced. I will use them again when needed. JF
Onions to the “feller” upset about the pink and rainbow fencing. Folks in this town can have two rusted RVs, a broken boat, a dishwasher and three cars in their yard and no one bats an eye. It’s their property--leave them alone. Join the 21st century and stop being homophobic.
Onions to people complaining about the increase in water bills. There have been articles in the paper for months about the change. You must get the paper, because you wrote an onion about the issue. Loss of irrigation tax income has caused the increase in cost of water and sewer.
Onions to the city building permit office for allowing new permits for pools. Have you not heard there is a water shortage? People with pools drain their pools instead of cleaning them. What a waste of water even if there were not a shortage. Evaporation in pools wastes water.
Orchids to having old friends. They are the best.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
