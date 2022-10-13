Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy who drives the little purple car with no muffler on it. Come on Lake Havasu City police, give this guy a ticket. It can`t be that hard. You can hear his car from blocks away.
Onions to the teacher for not rounding up their student’s grade. I always rounded up for my students, which, I felt, was teaching fairness and rewarding them.
Orchids to Brenda our waitress. We had a party of five and Brenda was so attentive and charming. She ensured we had whatever we needed. I found it so refreshing to have such a professional, happy person serving us at the El Paraiso restaurant here in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to the local restaurant we went to recently for dinner. The chicken wings were horrible, they had no taste, and were dry and tough. Plus the $7 soup was not good. However, the server was excellent.
Onions to myself for thinking that I could put a stamped, addressed envelope in a box and someone would pick it up so it would arrive at its destination.
Orchids and thank you to the three young men who changed my driver’s side rear tire in the Chevron station parking lot. I hope all of you had a great time on the lake!
Orchids to the wonderful concert in the park. Many thanks to the sponsor of this weeks’ band. Truly, a concert of peace and love.
Onions to Pepe once again wandering around the old neighborhood. I guess once a wonderer, always a wanderer. It’s been a blessing for years with Pepe gone. All of us enjoy the peace and tranquility but now the video cameras capture old Pepe creeping around again miles from home. Simply amazing.
Onions for allowing cement to be poured at 6:15 on a Saturday. People get to sleep in on weekends.
Orchids to Michael, our recycling guy, on Buckboard Drive. Thanks for the assistance with those darn large boxes. I very much appreciated your help. The Old Guy.
Onions to the winter visitors who come to town and stay here for a few months and think we need to cater to them. We don’t need their business. Also, onions to the winter visitors who camp in the desert destroying it by killing plants and leaving trash.
Onions to the onion-giver about tipping 20%. I hate to tell you, but if you don’t appreciate the people who serve you by tipping them, you’re going to find no servers. Or, the restaurants will have to pay them more, which will drive prices much higher. Just stay home!
Orchids to Matthew and his crew at Mansell Fabrications and Welding. They took a difficult job and took great care in making it right. With skill and precision, they made my project better than new.
Orchids to Jerad P. at Cha Bones. He is the nicest server and made us feel like he had all the time in the world to help us. A real asset!
Orchids to the GraceArts Live performance of “Young Frankenstein.” It was fantastic! Extremely well done, funny, entertaining, and as professional as you can get. Great job! Looking forward to the next play “Shrek.”
Onions to the street cleaners. All they do is blow the rocks back into the driveways.
Onions to the local financial institution. I’m not a customer, or client. To be told I can’t use the bathroom because it is for “employees only” is beyond the pale. Meeting basic needs and respecting minimal human dignity need to be prioritized.
Orchids to Chipotle. Great food at great prices. It’s always fresh and the staff are always just great and on the ball. They are perfect for a quick lunch.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.