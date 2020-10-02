Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the people who run red lights. I can’t believe the amount of red light runners and people who cross the limit line at intersections. I don’t see the police making any traffic stops and snow bird season is coming.
Orchids to mask wearers in the stores but onions to the people who throw the masks on the ground in the parking lot on the way to their cars. Please use a little more care in keeping our city clean!
Orchids to those who know the American flag is not a political statement. I don’t fly it because I’m Republican, Democrat, independent, or other view. I fly Old Glory as I’m a proud American, not to make a political statement.
Onions to all this craziness you constantly see on the television. It’s exactly like being in a store down by the bridge. What we need is more Mayberry RFD and less bad mouthing.
Orchids to the Big O tires staff. I had a nail in one of my tires. The place was packed with customers. They all were friendly and never showed how stressed they were with the larger than normal workload. Great job!
Onions to car salesman saying the Lincoln was from a non-smoker. It took some doing but I was able to track down the first owner in Florida. The man signed an affidavit saying he smoked a few cigars in it in 2001. I want my money back plus medical compensation. My asthma has flared up since buying!
Onions to the person borrowing money without asking. You are a thief and should have been arrested. Grow up and take responsibility for your actions. Blaming covid-19 is downright juvenile. Given a chance you’d probably steal again.
Orchids to the Relics and Rods for their consideration of the public, the participants and the many volunteers and club members in cancelling this year’s “Run to the Sun.” Looking forward to next year! Thank you.
Onions to the onion regarding leaving the red flag up. Onions to you for buying a cheapie mailbox. Quality mailboxes automatically lower the flag when the door is opened to withdraw outgoing mail. Post-people rock! Roll on Havasu.
Onions to the onion giver who blasted our state Senator regarding BLM. If you took time to read their website prior to writing you would see they are a Marxist organization. Before you preach, get informed, that’s the problem, getting your news from Facebook!
Onions to the fast food place lying to me. I turned an application in last January and never got a call back. I know people who applied after me and actually got the job, then they tell me lies about when they hire. Corporate is contacted, I am done playing.
Orchids to the amazing staff at HRMC ER for the excellent care you took of my mom. Everyone, from registration through admission was compassionate, professional and thorough. Special kudos to Jamie, RN, Drs. Boatman, Mann and Chris from X-ray.
Onions to the low life who stole my easy-up on the lake campsite that I paid for. I wish you nothing but bad luck through your miserable life. May the covid be with you always!
Onions to the guy walking around Lowes without a mask and coughing on us. Onions to not enforcing the store’s own mask policy.
Onions to the State Route 95 bike path user complaining about litter on the path who suggests that “someone help clean these areas up.” I didn’t see a word about volunteering to help clean up our “ghetto town!” The Curmudgeon.
Orchids to the best most special most perfect most loving most exclusive best place in the world. Thanks for being immune to the constant ridicule all because one old lady wanted a smoke free environment. The solution was great and we perceiver, now if we could start operating in the black kudos.
Orchids to Lisa Roman, volunteer school board president for leading the board into making rational decisions, working tirelessly with LHUSD officials, listening to all parents in Lake Havasu and not being deterred by mob rule strategies and the many insults made by those who should know better.
Orchids to all who still keep a smile on their face.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.