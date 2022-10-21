Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to whomever designed the Safeway parking lot. Three entrances and exits with traffic going in all directions is a disaster waiting to happen.
Orchids to Tammy at Arizona Desert Dermatology for the great job you do on my skin cancer. You do such a great job treating my skin. Thank you!
Orchids to the urgent care center which was able to take my son in almost immediately with his allergic reaction. That was a very scary episode for us and you handled it so well. He is doing much better now. Thank you, from a grateful mom.
Orchids to all of the first responders, police, fire, ambulance and CERT teams who are always there when we need them.
Onions to the groceries going up, up and up! Vegetables seem to be up 40%. Coffee as well keeps going up. What’s a morning zombie to do without a good cup of joe?
Onions to the construction company working on the RV garage addition. This has to be the messiest job site I have ever seen. Clean up your mess!
Orchids to the city for taking action regarding boats, cars, trucks and trailers parked in front yards of homes. If they are never moved, it’s illegal storage which cheapens neighborhoods, provides places for unwanted critters to live and is just plain bad for our neighborhoods. It’s junky looking storage and needs to stop.
Orchids to the lovely lady and her son who held a parking spot for us on first Friday. Your kindness was very much appreciated.
Onions to the driver of the flatbed truck northbound to Lake Havasu Avenue. You drove full speed through the flowing water and splashed water over the tops of both cars going southbound. You showed no consideration for other people.
Orchids to Sonora Quest Labs. They are fast, convenient and affordable. Way to go!
Orchids to Midas Touch Painting. What a great job you guys did on our house. We absolutely love it! I highly recommend you.
Orchids to the onion-giver about the bank with only one ATM. You are correct! I often have the same experience with that ATM. I am switching banks because I’m so tired of all the barriers to my own money.
Orchids to Click-IT Computers. What a great bunch of guys. They always come through for me. I just want to say thanks for always being there and listening to my sob stories about my broken computer.
Orchids to A-1 Vending. Without Sheryl and her machines, we would all have to spend our short breaks seeking food. With her machines, we can get a filling snack at a decent price that holds us over until we’re off work. We can also sit down and relax to eat it. Bonus!
Onions to the guy at the dog park with the nasty dog. Your dog fights with every other dog who is there! Is your male dog neutered? If not, he is not supposed to be in the park. Please get him neutered, it will calm him down and we can then enjoy him. I’m sure he’s a great dog when he’s not excited.
Onions to the stench by the Channel. Are the trash cans being emptied on a routine basis? If not, can we please get a little attention to them and get them changed out? It’s not pleasant to take a walk down there so much anymore.
Onions to hackers who make it virtually impossible to make any money. As soon as the sales start coming in, the vultures begin to circle and attack. I think we need long prison terms for hackers.
Onions to my neighbors who just can’t seem to find affordable storage for their $200k recreational vehicle. I guess it’s cheaper to block my lake view.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
