Onions to whoever designed the drive through at the restaurant and their planning & zoning committee that approved it. Cars waiting in line are clogging up the street when they should have been spilling into the huge empty parking lot!
Orchids to those people who realize that it is them who control the spread of the virus. If they follow the guidelines of the state’s health department, the virus can be held to a minimum. Stopping the spread takes the educated, real patriots who can put the general wellbeing ahead of any selfish ideas about wearing a mask, washing hands often and social distancing. It is up to everyone to do their part.
Orchids to James Smallwood of Monmouth, Illinois. While serving on the USS Sargo in 1960 he was doing an oxygen recharge with several other sailors and a fire broke out. James removed everyone from the room then closed all bulk head doors and fought the fire by himself. His sacrifice saved the submarine and many fellow crew members. Jim gave his life so others could live and he is the picture of a true hero.
Orchids to the kind person who found my business debit card in the parking lot of the post office and returned it to the business, thank you so much! You saved me from worrying and being upset and having to cancel my card. Barbara vetter, Havasu Auto Body RV Collision.
Onions to a windshield replacement company. I had an appointment to have my windshield replaced today. After waiting 90 minutes I was told the installer left and I would have to come back. I checked at 30 minutes and was told he was running behind. Terrible customer service.
Orchids to the crew at the E.R. room in the hospital for the wonderful care that I was given on Monday afternoon when i went in with an issue. I was in a room within minutes and worked on shortly after. I had a ultrasound and a CT scan done along with blood work and was out within four hours which was very good. It was a positive experience and I really appreciate the wonderful care that I was given.
Orchids to Teena at Walmart Pharmacy for going the extra mile to save me over $100 on my prescription. I appreciate all you guys do and it is a joy to be served by you all.
Orchids to all the great work and inspiration from Dr. Fauci
Onions to the people who have to go to the bars to build up enough courage to talk about the loser.
Onions to volunteer bartenders who think that Chinese made Trump shirts are “Pro American!”
Orchids to the human society for making a very sad situation of having to help our beloved bubbles to make her transition. Everyone was so loving, kind and compassionate.Thank you all so much and god bless the work that you do.
Onions to the big box store where management treats the employees horribly and disrespectfully that’s exactly why you can’t keep help with keeping your shelves stocked. Not good!
Orchids to Deluxe Shoe Repair on Acoma for outstanding professionalism and kind demeanor. Service was friendly and repairs were done in a timely manner. My wife and I are very happy with the results.
Orchids to Officer Erhart for getting us out of a tight fix. Someone parked in the white stripe area next to the driver’s side of the handicap parking space preventing us from getting in to our Gladiator.
Onions to the onion about 75% of mask wearers contracting the virus. I think you have your figures wrong as 75% of mask wearers will NOT contract the virus. The infection rate is below 2% so your math is a little fuzzy
Orchids to Kandi Finfrock’s letter of Oct. 15, from one of many other California escapees and I want to commend you on another well-written, to-the-point letter---Great!
Onions to the lady who walks her large white dog on Thundercloud Drive. She never picks up the dog poop and she allows the dog to urinate on every mail box on the street.
Orchids to Tim and crew at Tire & Auto for figuring out what was wrong with my yellow truck and getting it running better than it has for a long time! Appreciate the huge effort it took to solve the puzzle.
Orchids to Dr. Tseng. My surgery and follow up went well. He is truly a professional!
