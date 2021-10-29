Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to The Office bar and all of the people who gave my sister Seralee Dutton a great Celebration of Life event on October 16. She loved all of you and we will never forget you all.
Onions to the counselor in town who believes that caregivers are traumatized, insecure, co-dependent people who seek drama. You are wrong!
Orchids to Elite Mobile Tire Service for outstanding service on Friday. A flat tire in the middle of a car show was not fun. Your friendly service saved me. Thanks.
Orchids to Nicole at MVD. She was friendly, quick and helpful.
Onions to tailgaiters, I never know when you will show up on my bumper or I could leave five seconds later. Sorry you get mad when I slow down to pull over out of the road. When you yell, please yell very loud so I can understand you!
Onions to the person whining about the post office. Apply for a job and do it better if you can.
Orchids to the kind patriots for the new American flag! When there is a breeze, and Old Glory makes her ‘ripple’ sounds.It’s ‘music’ to my ears! The sound of freedom! Thank-You!
Onions to the local lodge campground Nazi. My sincere apologies for traversing the RV border bricks with my car. I was attempting to view possible camping choices for an upcoming family visit. Your attitude was rude and abrasive, but appreciated as it steered me toward making other arrangements for my guests at a much more welcoming campground. J.R.K.
Orchids to Lisa at Shoreline Plumbing. Getting Kody out the same day I called to fix our water leak was very much appreciated.
Onions to finger pointing. Any half intelligent person handling a firearm, and especially as part of their job (as with western film actors), knows there is no such thing as an unloaded gun until you check it yourself. Jim
Onions to those who drive up and down Cherry Tree Boulevard looking at their cell phones. Your speed and being distracted is a great recipe for an accident. We who live on Cherry Tree would appreciate it if you could wait until later to look at your phone.
Orchids to Living Well Health Food Store. They have so many grocery items and new items all the time. Of course they carry all the vitamins, etc. that you need to boost your immune system. They are always friendly and knowledgeable. Check them out!
Orchids to everyone who drives the speed limit and does not look at their phone while driving. There are too many traffic accidents and too many distracted by that little screen. Nothing is more important than a life!
Orchids to the physical education teacher at Oro Grande Classical Academy. The kids really love Mr. I. You can tell he cares about what he does.
Orchids to the speed sign on Cherry Tree Boulevard that measures the speed of vehicles. I just watched someone go by at 50 mph and the sign said - your speed - 50 mph. I guess it’s working great!
Onions to all the drivers who drive with their bright lights on or need to have them adjusted. Especially the newer vehicles with Xenon/HID. Trucks are the worst. Have some consideration for on-coming drivers. Adjust your headlights before you are in a head-on collision or cause an accident.
Onions to the Mulberry Sewer Treatment Plant. Can’t you request some covid funds to upgrade your facility? You stink!
Orchids to Brit, my special needs son’s nurse in the emergency room, Oct. 20th! Her performance as a nurse as well as a compassionate human being were steller! HRMC has a valuable asset in Brit!
Onions to hospital helicopters. It’s better to fly over the lake instead of over our heads. Crashes do happen.
Orchids to Tiffany at Smith’s. Always goes above and beyond. She’s very pleasant and professional.
