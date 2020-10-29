Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the new microhospital. The current hospital has equipment that doesn’t work and is run down. Keep that in mind when you schedule surgery there, that’s when you find out!
Onions to the bank who only has drive up window open, attendent either not at window or having trouble processing customers effectively. Bad business practice.
Orchids to anyone reading this, I won’t even threaten a kiss! All I ask is that you smile, and stop smelling onions for just a while.
Onions to drivers on State Route 95 the slow lane is the right lane. Why can’t you follow the rules of the road?
Orchids to friends with good hearing ability who have to talk so loud. Poor things. Not only do they think I’m dumb, they also think I can’t hear.
Onions to the low life with the two brown dogs in a shopping cart at Lowes, barking and attempting to jump out and get to my dog. This is how we lose our privileges. Train your animals.
Orchids to the cute animals at the Western Arizona Humane Society and their hardworking volunteers.
Onions to the person who has trouble understanding the in-out of trash rules, and stacks excess beside container failing to pick up what blows down the street when the wind takes it into neighbor’s yards.
Orchids to the weather finally feeling like fall — but onions to that awful wind earlier this week!
Onions to all of the oldies who disrespect everyone younger than them. Just because you have lived longer does not mean you get to treat people awful. Stop being miserable, find happiness in your life.
Orchids to Ohana Poke Bowls for their yummy food! If I want something fresh and filling, it’s my go-to choice.
Onions to strangers that touch pregnant women’s bellies without permission and act like it’s normal and fine. Weirdos.
Orchids to my husband. There are so many times in a day when I’m reminded why I love you!
Onions to people who apparently never learned how to use a blinker. It’s literally the easiest part of driving.
Orchids to the Visitor Center. The new interior looks amazing, and everyone there is always so helpful.
Onions to people who don’t actually read any of the articles they share on social media but still comment on them like they’re experts.
Orchids to everyone Trick-or-Treating this year. I hope you all stay safe this year.
Orchids to SARA Park. I’ve been having trouble finding the “right” place to bring my dog to walk, until I went to SARA Park. I’m still too nervous to bring him to the dog park cause he get’s so excited to meet people.
Onions to everyone talking about the sign. It’s annoying from both sides. Rise above your opinions and just knock it off.
Orchids to pumkins. Pumpkin muffins, pumpkin seeds and even the pumpkin spice latte’s. Orange may be an ugly color but pumpkins bring me immense happiness.
Onions to my puppy for barking at my neighbor. I deeply apologize if he is intimidating and loud, he is very scared of men. He was rescued from a very bad situation. We are working on it.
Orchids to Calming Waters Counseling. Tanya, I greatly appreciate everything you had done for me even though we haven’t seen eachother in many months.
Orchids to the staff at the HRMC Surgery Center and Dr. Prater’s team for taking such great care of me and the bump I had. Everyone was so kind and compassionate. I felt so cared for.
Onions to every single person who speeds in the school zones. It does not matter if you are in a rush, you can kill someone’s child.
Orchids to Adehlia Hangs at Lake Havasu City Properties for a quick and seamless sale of our home.
Onions to those who do not stop at the four way stop sign at Rolling Hills Drive and Thunderbolt Drive. The authorities have been notified and will be watching!
Orchids to homecoming.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
