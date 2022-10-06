Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Anthony at Fayette Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal. He serviced my 92-year old mother’s air conditioning system without a huge disruption to her day and made great maintenance recommendations. Thank you for your very friendly service!
Onions to not repairing the corner curb of Pima and Acoma. It has been in this condition for over 15 years at least!
Onions to the person driving the black 4Runner down Cherry Tree Boulevard. You were tailgating me while both hands were off the wheel as you were putting your hair into a ponytail. If you don’t like the speed limit, take a different route. Oh that’s right, that’s a whole other onion.
Orchids to Oro Grande Classical Academy. Great staff, great teachers and a wonderful principal! So fun to see kids and staff enjoying their school.
Orchids to the Riverview Auto hands on challenge. It was amazing. The staff at Riverview Auto were great, caring and always helpful. Blake and Steve, I commend you for the all-nighters. I found you to be honest, caring, helpful and committed. That tells you where you need to go for a car. Thanks, guys.
Orchids to Dr. Yole and his staff. They are so nice and professional. I love my beautiful, new permanent crown! No pain whatsoever and he did it in one visit. They are the best dental office in Lake Havasu City!
Orchids to David Lane our neighbor and city councilman. With my son picking up my wife at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and me being released from the hospital in Las Vegas and no way to get home, David picked me up at the hospital in Las Vegas and brought me home to Lake Havasu City. Many thanks to David from Gerry.
Orchids to Be Right There Shuttle. The driver was very nice and he brought me home quickly and safely.
Orchids to Alan’s Landscape for doing an excellent job. He removed a palm, leveled the ground, did all of the plumbing for a guest house as well as doing pavers for a walkway and patio. He did it all at a reasonable price. I recommend this company highly.
Orchids to Autoworks. You go above and beyond and are so very honest. You guys are the best!
Orchids to the girls at Campbell Cove. You gals do a great job on the sandwiches.
Orchids to Chic Again. You guys are always nice, usually open and have great deals. Every time I go in there I am glad I did. I always find what I’m looking for at a great price. You never disappoint. Lake Havasu City is lucky to have you.
Onions to the white four-door sedan zipping down McCulloch Boulevard at a whopping 58 miles per hour. Is your house on fire? Slow down, this is a casual town with dogs and kids in the streets.
Orchids to Denny’s. Wow! I hadn’t been in there for the longest time but I was very pleasantly surprised by the great service and the well rounded menu.
Onions to all restaurants charging up to $5 for a soda. I get that refills are available but that stuff costs you pennies on the dollar. I can’t believe the cost of simple beverages at our local restaurants anymore. What gives?
Orchids to our neighbor for sharing lemons from their lemon tree. I made the best lemon meringue pie and it was such a treat to be able to share it with you.
Onions to people hiring who can’t post accurate job descriptions. I have interviewed for three separate jobs that had little in common with what was actually posted. I shouldn’t have to tell you what you actually need versus what you think you need.
Orchids to Scoops Ice Cream. Great service, great ice cream and just an overall fun place to go to. Thanks.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.