Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the identity theft who used my name to secure an earlier dining reservation at El Paraiso restaurant. Thanks to such an understanding manager, our dining experience was enjoyable, as well as no charge for entire bill. Karma works in mysterieous ways.
Orchids to Dick Polman for the “Others View” article. Hopefully it will enlighten those who just don’t get it.
Orchids to Randy and Paul of Seymour Painting for an incredible job painting our pool deck and sidewalks. They are very professional, thorough and fast and take pride in doing a job well done. The clean-up after the job was completed was first-rate. Thank you!
Onions to all of the greedy property owners who are asking for an ungodly amount for rent! I have lived here for over 30 years and due to my house being sold (I was renting same house for over nine years), there are not enough rentals, and rent is too high. I have no other choice but to look out of state. Very sad!
Orchids to Havasu Paws and Claws Animal Care’s Dr. Hancock. I have never, ever seen such a thorough examination on any animal as you did yesterday on our Maggie. I appreciate getting us in and all the love generated by “your ladies”.
It’s hard to get used to a new Doctor, when you’ve had one for many years. You are the bomb!
We truly love coming in there, but not for anything bad. Mike and Maggie.
Onions to whatever agency allowed the parking situation where LabCore is
located. There are many doctors in the building and not enough parking
for the number of patients.It is especially bad for handicapped people.
Onions to the small restaurant for raising your prices and charging extra for any sides and not very friendly service from the owner. So sad, we won’t be back!
Orchids to the person who purchased lunch at Black Bear for the five veterans following the post office re-dedication. Your kindness was very much appreciated. D.A.V.
Orchids to the rapid removal of political signs around town. Enough is enough.
Orchids to Jonny at Staples for making the extra effort to print our “Grand in Your Hand Raffle” tickets. They look great!
Orchids to the homeowners on Jamaica Blvd who put all the children playing statues in your yard. It brings a smile to me everytime I drive by.
Onions to the Orchid about people taking down their silly flags again. Try flying one, you’ll feel better about yourself.
Orchids to the Onion about the coyotes howling. If you like, I can set up my coyote caller to sooth your listening pleasures. It worked great calling them in. Citizens pets can sleep well knowing we’re out there after the predators. By the way, most of the yotes have mange and disease.
Orchids to USPS carrier brandon, he is always happy, mail delivery with a smile. Thanks.
Onions to the person that puts people that protect him in danger. The person in question has put his protector’s life and health in danger to fulfill his huge and fragile ego. Irresponsibility at its finest.
Orchids to Printing Plus for the outstanding job on our D.A.V. chapter signs.
Onions to the person complaining they haven’t received their mail in ballot yet. What rock are you living under? In Arizona mail in ballots aren’t mailed out until early October so your ballot is not in a trash can or someone else’s hands so have patience your ballot is coming soon.
Onions to the USPS which can’t seem to get mail delivered to the correct address. In the past two weeks, I have had three miss delivered mail situations. The carrier can’t even pick up mail in the box when there is a red flag showing. Unreliable and we should be worried about vote by mail.
Onions to mean spirited people. I pulled into a store and seconds later, a motorcycle ran a stop sign in front of me. Soon after, a car pulls out from the store’s gas pumps in front of me. While shopping, I very politely ask a woman if I could get by her. Her retort was nasty! Please people, play nice.
Onions to the store for keeping callers on hold for 30 minutes or more (assuming the call is even answered).
