Onions to the Lake Havasu City water department. It shuts down at 5pm and leaves everyone on hold, with a message stating what caller you are and your call should be answered no matter how late after being on hold for 2 hours, 26 minutes and 13 seconds. The water department needs to stay late and answer all calls.
Onions to the onion on the vulgar flags and messaging to these alleged kids. Where was your concern when you bad mouthed President Trump and his supporters? What message did you send to these alleged kids? Just curious.
Orchids to the police department. An old friend robbed our home because we wouldn’t let him move in. He was trouble then and still is. Thank you Officer Sommers for taking our report. A true professional.
Onions to a customer calling me to say she won’t work with my company because we support the police. She wants to move here from Washington. She called the police murderers. Stay there. We don’t want your kind tainting Havasu
Onions to the planning council for denying U-Haul storage units at State Route 95 and London Bridge Road. If you want to really beautify this city, start with paving State Route 95, landscaping, and picking up trash from the mall to South McCulloch. That will give you curb appeal. Not oppressing growth!
Onions to the hotel and management, on London Bridge Road, who would not refund my visiting relative’s money when they were bitten by bed bugs. They packed up and left that night. Not a good look for our town.
Onions to a local animal shelter that is euthanizing poor cats and kittens because they have ringworm. Ringworm is contagious but very treatable. Shame on you. People should know what you do and request you stop killing healthy animals. Ringworm is not lethal. Stop killing innocent kittens. Animal abuse!
Onions to the uneducated. According to City Data, Lake Havasu City is less educated than the Arizona average.
Orchids to Love’s Auto Body. They fixed my dented truck hood and matched the paint perfectly! It was done in the time promised and was washed and shiny when I picked it up. Thanks to Mike, Jaylee, Blaze, Dakota and the great guys in the shop. Again, nice to know good service is still alive in Havasu!
Onions to thunder hips who has caused so much hate.
Orchids to Scott Stutler who found a $400 piece of equipment on the road. He could have sold this, but his only thought was to find the rightful owner. I am very grateful.
Onion to onions about businesses still mandating masks. Orchids to you taking your money elsewhere. I don’t have a problem with that, I’ll do my best to supplement your loss to the businesses. Stay healthy.
Onions to the onions about tipping. Restaurants and businesses are in dire straits, most are understaffed, so those who are working definitely deserve to be tipped. If you can’t tip, you need to stay home.
Orchids to all of those continuing to work and bust their butts when short-staffed.
Orchids to the wonderful young family who rescued a retired lady who had locked her keys in her car. They drove her home for keys, then back to the grocery store. They are a blessing to our community!
Orchids to Denise Powers and her daughters for the well attended Celebration of Life for Dr. Tom Powers.
Onions to folks referring to mandates like they are some sort of law. They are not laws! Nothing in our constitution requires us to heed any order from any official trying to take away our freedom.
Onions to the car wash in town that put a huge scratch in my car. I use this same car wash all of the time and am normally happy with the service and the result. However, this time, a sizable dent and scratch, like something dragging along my hood appeared. Change of equipment?
