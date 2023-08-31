Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the very nice man at Smith’s who noticed my military cap and thanked me for my service then gave me a United States flag pin for the cap. It is on the cap now and will stay there. Thank you for the wonderful gift.
Onions to not protecting home owner’s property values from the illegal storage of boats and trailers, some of which have not moved in 10 years.
Orchids to Tara at TT’s Document Services. I needed to quickly file some documents and she was so knowledgeable and helpful. She really knows her stuff and saved the day on many occasions. Thank you!
Orchids to Corina at the Lake Havasu City office for Mohave County Assessor for her consistent willingness to help and with such kindness. She also explained the AAPP -Assessor Address Protection Program. Great stuff!!
Orchids to Bill K. from the city’s code enforcement office for taking care of the problem on Bluegrass Drive, making it safer again for older people to get our planned exercise of walking again.
Orchids to businesses that defend and protect their customers from aggressive patrons. As a pub owner, it’s important to protect customers from violence due to threatening people. If you don’t, you are at risk for major civil action and possible loss of licenses.
Orchids to Lakeside Spine and Pain for exceptional service and care. Dr. Nori is top notch! I am so grateful to have access to this high quality health care. Thank you.
Huge orchids to my good Samaritan, Darlene, for her kindness after my accident!
