Orchids to our Lake Havasu City EMT service! You guys and gals are the best. Thanks for responding so quickly and taking great care of my husband and looking out for me after noticing my nervousness. Our city is so very lucky to have you. I truly appreciate you all. KB

If your neighbor's exterior lights are bothering you, then refer to the City ordinance related to what is called "light trespass." If you have the city's app (or you can call them) you can report the alleged infraction. Exterior lights can only emit a certain level of lumens onto your property. I reported through the app and the matter was taken care of by the city the next day. Here is the link for the exterior lighting rules:

https://www.lhcaz.gov/docs/default-source/department-documents/14-04-05-exterior-lighting.pdf?sfvrsn=97ae0f7c_3#:~:text=Bare%20incandescent%20light%20bulbs%20shall,soffit%20or%20otherwise%20fully%20shielded.

