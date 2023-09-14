Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our Lake Havasu City EMT service! You guys and gals are the best. Thanks for responding so quickly and taking great care of my husband and looking out for me after noticing my nervousness. Our city is so very lucky to have you. I truly appreciate you all. KB
Onions to the people who must leave their bright outdoor lights on all night. You have the right to light up your house all night for whatever reasons. You don’t have the right to light up my house all night. The simple solution is to install some nice sconces over your lights
Orchids to Andi, the registered nurse at the local Veterans Administration clinic. She is such a positive image for the entire staff, always smiling and trying her best to give competent care to “her” vets. She somehow floats above what is a group of total professionals. Thanks, Andi!
Onions to the Onion-giver. Lake Havasu City has a lighting ordinance. You are not exempt. All security lighting must have motion sensors. You must not illuminate anywhere other than your own property. All non-exempt (flags) lighting must be directed downward. If we can’t get better at reducing light pollution our grandchildren will have starless night skies, like major cities have presently. Studies point to other more serious negative impacts as well.
Orchids to Dr. Aliyar for helping me get in to see Dr. Cunning who helped me hear again after five days of deafness. Thank you so much! KB
If your neighbor's exterior lights are bothering you, then refer to the City ordinance related to what is called "light trespass." If you have the city's app (or you can call them) you can report the alleged infraction. Exterior lights can only emit a certain level of lumens onto your property. I reported through the app and the matter was taken care of by the city the next day. Here is the link for the exterior lighting rules:
https://www.lhcaz.gov/docs/default-source/department-documents/14-04-05-exterior-lighting.pdf?sfvrsn=97ae0f7c_3#:~:text=Bare%20incandescent%20light%20bulbs%20shall,soffit%20or%20otherwise%20fully%20shielded.
