Orchids to fellow Labcorp customer, Valen, for giving the elderly lady a ride home on a hot morning. Bless you for caring.
Orchids to Fayette Air Conditioning. They’re so fast and efficient! On a day that we had heat warnings, our air conditioning was up and running by noon! Thank you!
Onions to the cardiologist who did my wife’s PET scan. Promised three days for results and billed our insurance $17,500! Five days later and no results. He has not read the scan yet. We hope her condition is not life threatening.
Onions to the local band director who lied to the community group. Very poor reflection on you and your struggling program. Shame on you.
Orchids to Hava Style Recreation, formally, Cowboys on Kiowa. I recently purchased a used RV from them which had a few problems that were fixed by their service department. I highly recommend Hava Style recreation on your next RV purchase. Great place to deal with, Megan in sales and Russ in service. Can’t say enough good things about them.
Orchids to Tyler of Havasu Pressure Washing for the great job he does cleaning the pavers on the Havasu Memorial Walkway in the English Village! The price is great, too!
Orchids to Superior Garage Doors. They did an outstanding job on our new garage doors. Courteous, professional and the price was right. Thank you.
Onions to sending selfies to your supposed “stalker”. That means you love drama and attention. There was no restraining order. So when he comes back into town and starts “harassing” you again, you deserve each other. Karma is real bikini top, lady.
Orchids to the Cooking for Cancer foundation. Many thanks to Lisa and Phyillis for helping me get through cancer treatment with help for extra rent and travel expenses. Lifesavers Bill K.
Big Orchid to the three “C”s at Lowe’s. Chris in flooring, Chris who measured our rooms, and Chris at customer service. You made our adventure there worthwhile. You all are wonderful faces for the company and deserve a big raise each! Your mamas would be proud.
Big orchids to Suhar at Hobby Lobby. She is always willing to stop whatever she is doing to find what I need and then some. Pleasure to talk with as well. Big asset to your company!
Orchids to Madison at Thomas Dermatology.
Each time I call the office, she is so helpful and so
sweet to deal with regarding me and my re-scheduling. Thanks for all you do. She’s a keeper, that’s for sure.
Orchids to Kelly and Noel for doing an excellent job at Anytime Fitness! You are both appreciated more than you know.
Thank you so much (sarcasm) for the nice dent in my car left by someone at the Elks Lodge Thursday evening. It was nice of you (sarcasm) not to leave a note with your insurance info. Thank God for cameras; karma!
Orchids to the principal at Thunderbolt Middle School. We see all of the positive changes you’re making at the school, including adding honors classes and how you care and put the kids first. Very refreshing and appreciated in a thankless job! Keep up the good work!
Big stinky onions to network airing the first NFL game Thursday night. Cutting Ozzy for junk commentary was so disappointing. How out of touch can you be.
Orchids to our friends who have the same experiences as us. Everyone we talk to have avoided the abhorrence simply by patronizing more upscale businesses. It’s odd how birds of a feather flock together. Remember, you can be pooping with the pigeons or soaring with the eagles.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
