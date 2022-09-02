Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to A&B Propane. Dayna saved me time and money. A&B’s team are the best.
Orchids to Ramiro at Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration. He sent a team out with Levi he did amazing work on my carpets. One can’t even tell I have two dogs and high traffic areas. Great customer service and will refer anyone in the future.
Onions to the used car I just bought from an individual seller. I did all of the usual due diligence, yet the engine leaks oil, the radio won’t hold a station and there is a permanent stain on the floor mat. None of this can be cured, it seems, contrary to what I was told.
Orchids to our mail carrier. He is a terrific carrier. He always shows up on time and is incredibly courteous. All of the postal delivery workers do a brave thing in this incredible heat. They are a tough breed!
Orchids to Meals on Wheels. You guys do a terrific job looking out for other members in our community, especially the elderly. You represent a fantastic organization and I thank you for all of your hard work.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center for the excellent care I received during my hospital stay. I was amazed how fast and efficient your staff were. All were very friendly and professional as well. I always felt at ease.
Orchids to the staff at T-Mobile. I hadn’t heard great things about your customer service, but when I went in I got service immediately by staff who were friendly and knowledgeable.
Orchids to AZ Flags & Flagpoles Company and the owner, George Link, for replacing the six military flags at the entrance to the English Village for the Havasu Freedom Foundation. The great prices you charge us cannot be beat!
Orchids to Body and Soul. I had no trouble making an appointment. I was shown in upon arrival without waiting an inordinate amount of time and experienced a wonderful massage in a very relaxing environment. Highly recommended. I will be back.
Orchids to the UPS store in the Chipotle shopping center. I hate having to deal with returning packages, but they made it as pleasurable as that task can be made. No lines, they helped the person in front me quickly and I was out before I knew it with my business handled.
Onions to the light at Acoma Boulevard and South Palo Verde. Is the turn light there out of order? I waited through four cycles with all directions of traffic given the go-ahead except mine! Sorry, but I grew tired of waiting and didn’t want to be late for my appointment so I just finally went through it. So glad police weren’t around. I hope that doesn’t happen again.
Orchids to Lowe’s for letting us use their air conditioning to ease the heat. We took our dog there, went up and down the aisles while the customers loved on him and petted him. It was a wonderful experience for all! I thank you and my dog thanks you. What fantastic customer and community service.
Orchids to Justin Reese with Air Control Air Conditioning. He is a smart young man. I enjoyed talking to him. Paseo Granada.
Orchids to the customer service people Michelle, Tina, and Elias at FedEx Express.
They are all so friendly, professional and hard working. They always make it a pleasure to drop off my packages to be shipped.
Orchids to Dr. Kwon and his team for my successful surgery, and to awesome nurses Tara, Hollie and Fe and all the staff for their exceptional care while I was in Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Orchids to attentive neighbors who headed off what could have been an ugly scene at my house. Thank you!
