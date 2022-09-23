Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Caring Hearts Assistant Services. Special thanks to Christie and Kathy for your unparalleled kindness and loving care provided to my wife for the last year or more, and most recently, during the extremely difficult and daunting end of life dimension. Your considerable efforts will not be forgotten. Thank you!
Orchids to all of the ladies at Hav-A-Sis; A group of Lake Havasu City women who believe in the sisterhood of girlfriends and a mission of giving. Thank you for your generous donation to Gems Assisted Living for National Assisted Living Week. Your kindness shows through every day.
Orchids to Dr. Roman. Thank you for your expertise and compassion. You saved us from going to Phoenix or Las Vegas for treatment. You’re the best!
Orchids to Margie at Casa Serrano. She provided us with outstanding customer service. This was our first time to visit. She made us feel welcomed and was so personable and professional that it really showed that she enjoys what she does which is very rare! You are an asset to the restaurant.
Onions to the gas station that displays the large American flag tattered in the front of their station 24 hours a day. Discard the flag in an orderly manner, and have respect for “Old Glory”. Contact the American Legion, they will honor our flag correctly. You should be able to afford another.
Onions to the classy lady at the club, parking in the handicapped designated area. You must be using your deceased husband’s license plate because it’s unlikely that you are handicapped walking in those 5 inch high heels. Shame on you! Keep that space for people who really are handicapped.
Orchids to Michelle for performing such amazing laser procedures at affordable prices. Michelle was very professional and nice. She removed my age spots and facial scar and gave me samples. I highly recommend you visit Michelle for wonderful laser procedures.
Onions to the restaurant we had never been to before, but decided to try, for our anniversary dinner. We were told that they were out of many menu items, because it was Saturday, and they are closed for the next three consecutive days. We should have gotten up and gone elsewhere right there and then. Only in Havasu!
Onions to the city for not enforcing our exterior lighting code, statute 14.04.05 of the development code. Maybe the city can notify residents, perhaps in the newspaper, or include information in water bills.
Orchids to the city hotline (both online and phone) for non-emergency complaints regarding vacation rentals.
Onions to poor signage. It’s obvious why hikers get lost in Sara Park! It is directly due to very poor signage! Please install more directional signage in order to save a life!
Orchids to our mail carrier. I don’t think our mail men and women get the credit they deserve. They work hard in all types of weather to bring us our mail. Our carrier even brings our packages to the door! I think they all deserve our thanks and gratitude.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. I had an elective surgery scheduled and the admissions process was very efficient and painless. The surgeon and all support staff were gracious, patient, kind and professional. I received great care and I am very grateful. Things could have gone the other way. Thank you!
Orchids to the gentleman who returned our package that was delivered to him by mistake. It was greatly appreciated.
Orchids to my husband who always remembers to do all of the little things that make such a big difference.
