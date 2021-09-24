Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Charles Bledsoe at Mattress Firm for superb helpful service. I have severe hand contractures and typing is painful. In compliance with ADA law, Charles offered accommodation by typing a warranty form for me. Shirley Foerster
Orchids and thank you to Monica at Chase Bank. Your kindness and perseverance in moving the credit from my Visa to my checking account is much appreciated. RL
Onions to those citizens who think the government is injecting a tracking device in the covid vaccine. They didn’t have to, they already know all about you as they can track you and your cell phone
Orchids to the onion on fake contractors. Here are a few pointers to ask for a contactor’s license. First, ask for proof of insurance. Second, ask to see some of their work. Third, get completion dates which include penalties for failure to complete in a timely manner. Remember, it’s expensive to be legal and reputable.
Orchids to our great server Lacie at College Street. We all miss you and hope your foot heals fast. Sending you lots and lots of good thoughts and hugs!
Orchids to Sheryl Currey of A1 Vending. While working, she spotted an elderly man with grocery bags seemingly confused and suffering in the heat on State Highway 95. She went out of her way to stop to help him. She drove him to his house making sure he had someone there to look after him. Thank you, Sheryl! People like you are what make this city great.
Orchids to my bride, Judy. A quiet celebration and a little wine and dinner at Shugrue’s. 65 years of married life behind us. Today, we’re a couple of days working toward 66 years. I love you. Buzz
Orchids to the sweet lady who paid for my groceries at Smith’s on the 15th of September. Thank you so much, I would like to meet you in person. I will be in the special candy aisle every Wednesday at 1:30 to say thank you personally.
Orchids to the person in front of me at Taco Bell for paying for my lunch. I passed it on. Thank You.
Onions to the city. When is the city going to install an arch leading into the main street area? The arch support posts have been there for years. If ideas are needed, look at the arch on Beale Street in Kingman.
Orchids to the beautiful patriotic flag flying above a house on Cherry Tree Boulevard. We need more of these in Lake Havasu City!
Orchids to Corn Pop for realizing it’s not incompetence, but that it’s destruction to the fullest extent.
Onions to the TSA. They made my husband throw away two Halloween cake pans because they deemed them a security threat.
Onions to the local appliance store. We have been customers for over eight years. We recently purchased a new refrigerator and dishwasher. The refrigerator was supposed to have been delivered in two days since it was in stock. Nope. And to top it off, we weren’t informed of an installation fee.
Orchids to Toni’s Canvas and crew for the awesome job on our new boat cover and bimini top. Makes our older boat look 10 years newer.
Orchids to Cher at reception at MoreMD for her cheerful help in solving my problem! Thank You.
Orchids to Done Right Auto. Chet, you and your crew go out of your way to help people. You have good souls. Thank you, from the 2000 yellow Jeep from the north end.
Onions to the current condo association board for refusing to allow my idea of an “Officer Wall Of Fame” to go forward. I’m disappointed in you. Several of our former officers deserve to be recognized this way, including me.
Orchids to Mad Dog and Lobster. Being originally from the East Coast my husband and I miss the seafood. We got the lobster roll and it was stuffed with chunks of sweet Maine lobster. Also the young lady, Bailey, who took our order was one of the sweetest people ever, and the place was spotless. We will be regulars for sure. Pat and Bob
Re the arch. The city is holding completion awaiting the funds to do so. Kingman stuck theirs on the old credit card. I prefer Havasu's method.
