Orchids to New Era Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning. A family owned business here in Lake Havasu. A big thanks to Ryan a very accommodating person all the dog stains came out of the carpet and our upholstered kitchen chairs look great. With the tile cleaned and the grout sealed, the floors look just like new. Wishing you much success. A new resident.
Orchids to those who wear a mask. Onions to those who don’t. It’s been proven when I wear a mask I’m protecting you and me, please return the favor. If the golden rule doesn’t resonate, how about, “the life you save may be your own.”
Orchids to businesses that display political signs. As a consumer I make choices based on quality of product, service and convenience and always try to shop local first. However, I will always enter an establishment telling me the owner supports our elected President!
Orchids to Chris M at Western Alarm for exceptional service in setting up our security/alarm system for our upcoming yoga studio!
Orchids to Craig and Matt at Lake Havasu Golf Club for helping a damsel in distress. I appreciate your help and kindness more than you know. I will be forever grateful to both of you. We are lucky to have you on the team. Thanks again. NR.
Onions to restaurants who add seating to their dining area for the weekends and not keeping with the guidelines. If I see that happen again, you will be reported.
Onions to the people still complaining about someone not wearing mask in stores. What are you going to do when they lift this ordnance? Hopefully you will keep wearing yours.
Onions to the elementary school. What did they do? The trees and a lot of grass is gone, it looks like a penitentiary. Not very welcoming to our students.
Orchids to Beachcomber Estates. Love staying there for many years. The staff is wonderful, especially Nolan! Thanks for your kind ways and beautiful place to stay. Thank you
Onion to the pizza place in town. Very poor service from the employee, assistant manager, and store manager.
Onions to the nasty women who made Ranger Terry feel bad about himself. Terry is a wonderful man, who loves this community, and the people in it. How dare you treat him like that! Just because you’re miserable, doesn’t mean he has to be. You should be ashamed of yourself! You’re a disgusting person!
Onions to people who call a small business, make an appointment for a free estimate, then have the work done without canceling the estimate. In the future please treat others with more respect.
Orchids to good neighbor, Bernie, who has been doing our weekly grocery shopping for 26 weeks (half a year) now. We 80-plus-year-olds are most fortunate!
Onions to the healthcare facility for letting a doctor get away with not telling the truth, obviously because patients always lie.
Orchids to the residents on North Star for flying your flag at half-staff. Thank you for your respect.
Orchids to Michele Lin, thank you for all you do for this city of ours. You are always thinking of the health and welfare for the citizens. You are a great person and a great inspiration to all of us. Keep up the great work that you are doing.
Onion to owner of a mini mart that would not in force Californians to wear a mask but us locals complied with the mayor’s order, it’s all about the money. You have lost myself and many others doing business with you. Winter time us locals keep you going.
Orchids to Tractor and Supply for their awesome customer service! They introduced themselves with cheerful voices and a smile made my day! Thank you all!
Orchid to Susan in toys at Wal-Mart for her happy smile when helping me when so many others won’t even say hi or smile most are very unhappy Wal-Mart needs more Susan’s.
Orchids to Roberta! Congratulations! You did it! We love you!
Orchids to positivity.
