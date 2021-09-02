Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Angel’s Detail on Lake Havasu Avenue.
My truck looks better than it did when it was brand new. The engine is so clean I can eat off of it.
Great people. Fantastic work.
Onions to my new neighbors and their annoying barking dog 12 hours a day!
Orchids and appreciation to Steve’s Automotive Specialists for the efficient AAA service.
Orchids and kudos to Dennis Watts at Dennis Quality Plumbing for recommending Tom Caldon of Mo-Betta Backflow Testing to repair my backflow for $50 rather than replacing my backflow for $475 as was previously recommended by others.
Thank you both for honest, quality work at reasonable prices! Will
Onions to the school district. The lunches this year are horrible. You should be embarrassed for what you allow to pass as a meal. Maybe if the administration had to eat the food it would change. I bet if they even had to look at it, it would change.
Onions to the onion about dressing up the big metal commercial barn on Paseo Verde and Via Naranja. You can put lipstick on a pig and it’s still a pig. Never should have been allowed.
Orchids to the recent survey that showed the Mayor and City Council what residents of Lake Havasu think about our cable provider. If they haven’t been reading the onions about this issue, this should open their eyes and hopefully something will be done to give us residents a better internet service. My bill just went up $50 a month but the service has gone down hill. Mr. Mayor, please react to our frustrations.
Onions to the onion. No one is trying to undo the election. An audit cannot do that. Seems everyone would want to know that their ballot is handled properly! If it is not, that’s what an audit is designed to reveal so issues can be resolved. Anyone not agreeing makes me wonder. And it’s the Electoral College number of votes that count, not the popular vote.
Orchids to the ugly shed falling down in the storm the other night. That’s one down, 20,000 to go.
Onions to the onion about the “club” kitchen being closed for two weeks. They are putting in new air conditioning units for the kitchen. They clean the “lodge” top to bottom, shampoo the carpets and chairs, reupholster chairs as needed, and perform needed painting. All of this to maintain our “excellent” rating from the health department. Boo-hoo if you have to eat and complain somewhere else for two weeks.
Orchids to the Elks for their annual cleaning each year. Not only will the kitchen be clean but the whole lodge.
Onions to the complainer. Attend a meeting so you know what’s going on.
Orchids to Jeremy Laramore Quality Restoration and crew for their professionalism in the restoration and remodeling of our condo. Great to work with. Trustworthy, exceptional work ethics, and highly recommended.
Orchids to our mailman and all substitutes. You do a great job for us. My mail is often brought to the door securely weighted down with delivery boxes. We have always been very happy with your service and very grateful. Thank you!
Orchids to City Hall for processing our construction permits for our add-on in such a timely manner. Time is money and you have saved us a bundle. Thanks for a job well done.
Orchids to Dr. O’Brien for the help in relieving my painful foot. Also, his generous contribution to my book “A Chicago Story” by Joe Zoup, for the charity Doctors without Borders.
The corner of Acoma and Saratoga is something to behold. It is the point where most drivers can’t see the big RED STOP SIGNS and it is also the beginning of Saratoga Raceway.... What ever happened to the old wonderful city of Havasu?
Orchids to RJ at Discount Tires. So much professionalism, knowledge and kindness. Great customer service! You are a real asset to your company.
