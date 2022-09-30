Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to owner Jerry of Just Garage Doors in Lake Havasu City! He checked our garage door and didn’t charge us for his time and service. We highly recommend him if you need service. He is a true professional! Thanks, Jerry!
Orchids to my wonderful patriotic neighbors, Roger and Cindy! Old Glory looks and sounds great as she flaps in the breeze! Many Thanks!
Onions to the owner of 10 stores who hasn’t figured out the importance, or even the concept, of giving raises to his employees.
Orchids to Daniel at Whiz Kids Computers for solving my computer problem in minutes so I could make an important Zoom meeting! These guys really are the best! Thanks to Andrew, too!
Orchids to Tom and Zack at River Valley Windows. Tom did an excellent presentation and quoted a very fair price. No pressure, just facts. On installation day, Zack showed up on time and fully prepared.
Orchids to the staff at Cricket. You were able to fix the phone of this old codger and I truly appreciate it. Friendly people. Thank you.
Onions to the couple on our street who let their dogs bark constantly, but especially early in the morning when we are still sleeping. I work at night and get off early in the morning. So, being woken up at 6 a.m. is really hard on me. Please muzzle your dogs or keep them inside until later in the morning.
Orchids to Roadrunner Automotive. Your team handled my car problems professionally and with courtesy. I highly recommend. Thank you!
Orchids once again to Brian, also known as BJ, at Mario’s. He is a fine young man who is also very polite and great server. Plus, he handled a party of 18 at the same time he took care of us. T-J.
Onions to the club that has banned all dogs from the property, including service dogs. There must be members who have made bigger messes on the floor than any offending dogs. Some people depend on their service animal for daily life.
Onions to the early morning walkers. It is dark out in the morning and you need to wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight. It will help us drivers from hitting you.
Onions to me for driving 39-40 miles per hour down McCulloch Boulevard toward downtown and holding up the traffic behind me. I apologize to those I made late for their appointments!
Onions to the onion about 4-way stops. Maybe you should stop relying on Google about driving laws and instead rely on the Arizona State DMV manual. A driver making a left turn never has the right away over a driver going straight.
Orchids to Rose at Panarelli’s Italian Subs. What wonderful customer service with a smile. She should give lessons!
Orchids to the Sara Park drive-in show. I really appreciated the family friendly event. We need all of the family friendly events we can get and this was a good one.
Onions to the drive-through in town that has their volume so low that I can’t hear the staff repeat my order back to me to ensure it is accurate. When I mentioned this to the manager, I was told the volume is up to the usual standard. So, just a shy person working?
Orchids to Labcorp. They are fast, courteous and give me a bright outlook on life!
Onions to the supermarket with the extremely disorganized parking lot. That lot is an accident waiting to happen.
Onions to not replacing crosswalk panels. On Oro Grande Boulevard across from the preschool, a city utility removed a piece of the sidewalk months ago. They Just left cones never to return. Please repair it. What if I was handicapped and wanted to use the sidewalk?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.