Onions to the member that wants a refund on his dues because the “club” is not open. First of all, we are not a “club” but a “lodge”. The lodge supports many programs in our community, even when we are closed during the pandemic with cash and product donations. The lodge’s main purpose is charity and they happen to have a bar and a restaurant.
Onions to the city. The city should attempt to attract a store such as Target to take over the old K-Mart site. Such a move would reduce highway trips to Walmart and provide residents with a big box choice.
Orchids to us at the club. We are in control, living the dream. Even with the current leadership we have learned how to ignore the smoke haters, the mask lovers and the many we had disowned. We who have our seats reserved for our daily habits are ready and primed for anyone who may intrude. Go away.
Orchids to the club that is for some reason always in the onions it’s like a bad dream that recurs every night. Ignore this hog wash and build a loving friendly membership welcoming in everyway. Get rid of negative helpers and volunteers. Have neutral political rules and ban all who will not be nice.
Orchids to Geoffrey Canfield for the reality based letter. It gives me hope for a much needed change.
Onions to Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department. You have not done anything with the weeds at the small dog park like you told us you would. Please remove the weeds.
Orchids to the club. We are so wonderful and there are nothing but orchids posted from this mask hater. We are the best and always will be. Thank you to all your friends Herman and Lilly Munster.
Orchids to Karen Cooke. How refreshing to read a well written factional and informative letter regarding the USPS. Wanda.
