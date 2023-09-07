Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Samantha at Denny’s for making our visit today most enjoyable! She definitely has the best personality for her job as a server and we believe she will go far in future endeavors. We are looking forward to our next visit very soon.
Orchids to the kind folks at Western Safe and Lock, who solved my problem quickly, competently, and in a friendly way, along with giving me some good, free advice.
Orchids to Drew Carey for cleaning himself up for Bob Barker’s memorial program. I know Bob would be proud.
Orchids to Lowe’s for allowing dogs to visit the store. It’s a great place to walk a dog when the temperature is so hot outside. It’s our favorite place to visit and the treats are really good also.
Orchids to our besties F and K. Please come back to the Parker area river. We all miss you two.
Orchids to Austin, the cable technician from Optimum. He was on-time, professional and technically well-versed. He recommended some improvements to get better Wi-Fi coverage throughout my house and yard. I followed his advice and problem solved. Thanks, Austin. Well done.
Orchids to the kind, young mom at Smith’s who helped me get the soda I wanted from the bottom shelf into my cart. I so appreciate your kindness. Thank you!
Orchids to Mercury Air Conditioning and Heating for fixing my air conditioning unit. Special thanks to Lori and Paul for working so hard on my behalf. Thanks, Mercury! I highly recommend this business.
(1) comment
"Orchids to Lowe’s for allowing dogs to visit the store. It’s a great place to walk a dog when the temperature is so hot outside." Really!!! The flea bags belong in a dog park so they can scratch, sniff and hug legs to their hearts content.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.