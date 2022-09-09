Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit for finding and giving aide to the people who insist on hiking during the summer here in Lake Havasu City and other desert areas. These rescue units risk their own health and expensive equipment in these situations. Maybe hikers should have insurance before they hike to help defray the expense of their ignorance.
Orchids to our mail carrier. She is a gem! She bears the heat and humidity to bring us our mail, often times, right up to our door. It is hard to find that kind of service these days. Thank you!
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Food Bank. I can’t believe how hard so many people work just to ensure there is enough food for everyone here. I deeply appreciate it. It gets hard living paycheck to paycheck and when the costs of food and gas goes up, we feel it first.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center for the excellent care I received during my hospital stay. I don’t remember names, but everyone was most professional. I was very scared about my upcoming surgery but I was instantly put at ease and felt safe the entire time. Great staff! Thank you for all that you do.
Orchids to the staff at Cricket. This old coot could not figure out why my phone was doing all the weird things it insisted on doing. The staff there were kind, patient and very helpful. Thank you!
Orchids to Fed Ex personnel. You got me in and out of there during my least favorite activity, sending out boxes. I’d rather get my teeth removed without painkiller. So, thank you!
Orchids to my neighbors who had the foresight to look out for my property while I was gone and headed off a plumbing disaster of epic proportions. One burst pipe is all it could have taken to have to file a major insurance claim and make my house uninhabitable. You caught it when it was a puddle on the kitchen floor. I will never be able to thank you enough. RGB.
Orchids to the public works guys who came out within 24 hrs of my request to clear my driveway after the rains. DJ.
I would like to compliment Angelina’s for an outstanding meal on a busy Saturday, Aug. 13th. We had received recommendations from several different people about Angelina’s and I am glad we finally found out why. Grazie.
Orchids to PBJ Water. On Aug. 27th, around 11 p.m., I heard a noise in our garage which turned out to be drops of water coming from our osmosis system. So, on early Monday, I called PBJ Water to report my situation and they responded immediately sending Dustin to fix all. Thanks!
Onions to whomever thought it was a good idea to force people to download an app to watch high school sports. This is absolutely outrageous. You just lost half of your fan base. I feel for parents who want to watch their kids play sports.
Orchids to Dental Urgent Care. Fast, friendly, professional dentistry. It’s worth the trip just to see the lobby art. Thanks for being in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Big O Tires. I had some maintenance and repair done recently and, unfortunately, after a few weeks another unforeseen related issue occurred. I brought my car back and without hesitation or hassle, they resolved it within hours. That’s the reason why I have been a loyal customer for over 30 years. Owner Rick and his staff are awesome. A special thank-you to Dave and Zach.
Onions to the store that allows people to get drunk at “social hour”. What happened to the two drink maximum? Sadly, something will happen that is avoidable. Anything for a tip.
