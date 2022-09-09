Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit for finding and giving aide to the people who insist on hiking during the summer here in Lake Havasu City and other desert areas. These rescue units risk their own health and expensive equipment in these situations. Maybe hikers should have insurance before they hike to help defray the expense of their ignorance.

