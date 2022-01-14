Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Shinedown Pools. Wow, what a wonderful job Shinedown Pools did of revitalizing our pool when the water needed changing! Thanks for a great job, Chris! The pool looks beautiful!
Orchids to T’s Eats and Treats! Fantastic service and great food. The couple who own the place are a real pleasure. Stop by and you won’t be disappointed. Located in the strip mall by Safeway.
Onions to the old bat at the post office who kept running her mouth about idiots wearing masks, when clearly the only one wearing one was a young lady who had the grace to ignore the rude, unprovoked bullying. Why do that? Why hurt people? You are not helping anyone with that kind of word play!
Onions to the local bank. They are closing, yet you can’t get into the lobby to close your account. They want you to go through the drive-up window to do your business.
Orchids to the fireman who paid for our order at Jack in the Box. In such dismal times you remind us there are still decent and compassionate human beings amongst us. My wife paid it forward for the car behind her. Thank you.
Onions for drivers not keeping to the right all the way to the mall! There are locals who need to get to work and this is our freeway. Please follow the rules of the road. Slower traffic to the right.
Onions to the local Bureau of Land Management office for not enforcing their own laws. The Bison wash looks worse than the city dump. Explosions and machine gun fire are daily, all close to nice home. Your “No Target Shooting” sign has been used as a target. Let’s have some action!
Orchids to A1 Vending. We called first thing in the morning with a money-changer problem and she came right away and fixed it. Best customer service ever!
