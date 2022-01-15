Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the local bank for changing its closing date. We get a letter saying the bank is closing. I went there yesterday and the bank was already closed. So to get the rest of my money, I have to go to Henderson, Nevada. Maybe that’s why they are closed. Bad business.
Onions to the pottery artist. I don’t think your name has ever been on the lease. Thank you for helping to inspire (teach) new pottery artists in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to the onion about yellow turn arrows. Really? Do you know where your turn signal is? It lets other drivers know you’re turning. You should try using it sometime. It’s very effective.
Onions to the person who thinks flashing turn signals are dangerous. They keep traffic moving and with our congested roads we need more of them. Maybe you should give up your driver’s license and walk.
Orchids to Dave at Quality Vision Concrete and Construction. He was very honest, kept to the contract and were very hard working. He and the crew were very pleasant. I could not get anyone in town to even give me and estimate. He came from Salome, 80 miles away. I would recommend them for any size concrete job. Thanks again.
Orchids to Linda, the pharmacy manager at Walgreens. She went above and beyond to help. She was kind and considerate. It was very busy, she never lost her cool. it was a wonderful experience. Thank you, Linda, you are great.
Orchids to Gladys for winning two Rummikub games the other night. This is a first for you and this will not be your last wins. You beat the rest of us with ease. Play on, gal.
Orchids to the Garcia and Parrott families for being amazing hosts this week! The conversation, cocktails, amazing meals, and time together were just what we needed.
Orchids to Mike of 4 Paws Food and Treats for his generous donation to Western Arizona Humane Society. Such a kind gesture! Jack and I are always happy to shop there; he keeps our five little rescues happy.
Orchids to the Eagles number 4299. Great rib dinner on Jan. 8. I enjoyed Santa Maris style ribs, and they were well worth it.
Onions to the dealership that has increased the cost of an oil change from $39 to $70 dollars plus eliminating buy three oil changes get one free. So I took my Fusion to Big O and got it done for $34 and a free tire rotation.
Orchids to the onion about the yellow turn signals. Better to go back to the green and red as driver’s judgments aren’t good considering the few near-misses I’ve seen.
