Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to irresponsible gun owners who leave their weapons where kids can get to them. I’m really tired of reading where a five year old shoots himself because the gun was laying out. How about the 10 year old boy shooting his sister because she wouldn’t give him the television remote? Gun owners who don’t secure their weapons must be held accountable when a tragedy like this happens.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Museum Of History for “The War Comes Home” exhibit that honors our military and veterans. An amazing exhibit that everyone should see and it’s free.
Orchids to Linda B. from southside Basha’s. You were always a great help when trying to assist us with the automated checkouts, so pleasant and kind to every one you helped. Sorry of hearing of your passing and prayers to your family for missing such as great lady.
Onions to the false positive covid counts. Countless people have had false positive tests here in Lake Havasu City. Even the medical community is stating hospitalizations and deaths should be counted not tests. All this is proof it is based on money and politics, not science and medicine. Stop trying to scare people!
Orchids to Dr. Wright for the excellent care I was given for my recent back surgery. It’s so great that you can receive such good care in our small town. LS.
Onions to the Post Office delivery person who totally ignored the flag out which is supposed to mean there is mail to pick up. Pay attention!
Onions to and beware of an ongoing scam announcing you’re a multi-million dollar winner of Publisher’s Clearing House. Publisher’s Clearing House does not call winners. Hang up or do not answer messages.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
