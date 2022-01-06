Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Angelique at Wells Fargo Bank for greeting us with a smile and notarizing our form! Onions to our bank that was rude and wouldn’t help us. Time to change banks!
Orchids to the Bartlett tour group of Pasadena, California who are great fun-loving people. Despite glitches and changes, Mike, the guide, and Wade, the driver, performed duties graciously, professionally and kindly. What an amazing way to end one year and begin another. Thank you and Happy New Year to all.
Onions to a local internet provider. They said set up autopay and you will get a special price. Great! Why did no one say it could take up to 60 days to complete. Now, I have late fees. Shows a total lack of training.
Orchids to Johnny’s Auction to going the extra mile to help in turning our property over for an estate sale. He followed through exactly how he stated and sold nearly everything. If you need a reliable and efficient auction host or estate sales person, he’s your guy.
Orchids to the woman for picking up trash off of London Bridge Road for the whole week. It looks great. Thank you.
Onions to neighbors who try to tell you what city ordinances are regarding vehicles in your backyard surrounded by a wall. Then another neighbor says the diesel fuel from a truck burns her eyes. She added, “I’m not going any where.” Love thy neighbor!
Orchids to Mike at Bartlett Tours. We all had a great time at the Parade of Roses and Floatfest. Beautiful flowers. Wonderful coordination. Good travel. Great weather, so that’s Orchids to God.
Onions to the new TV program where they put a comedian on the bench in court. Has he ever been through law school? The legal system is already a big enough mockery without putting a jokester up there just to increase ratings.
Orchids to the Lakeside Orthopedics physical therapy team. Brian, Jen, Nina, Blake, Tiffany, Donny and Donny. You always greeted me with a smile and made the therapy fun. Thank you for working me as hard as you did to help with my knee replacement. You’re the best!
Orchids and a huge thank you to Bob at Auto Zone for helping me find a tool I needed for my spark plugs, and for gladly coming out to change my battery for me. I know it’s in their job description to assist customers, but when they have the positive attitude to go along with the help, it makes the service that much better.
Orchids to Jake Skirvin and his crew at Accurate Auto Care for taking care of my bucket of bolts on such short notice and giving me the low down on what it’ll take to make her new again. Cheers Guys.
Orchids to Touch of Glow tanning. I was running around trying to get a spray tan yesterday. She was very accommodating and took me in at the last minute. I so appreciate it and it looks spectacular today. Marleen is the owner and, wow! What a job she did. She does mobile too.
Orchids to Officer Josh Sondrol for keeping our kids safe in LHC.
Orchids to Gilbert Fallon and Corina Fallon for running the number one boating mechanic shop in Lake Havasu City and making sure your customers are ready for the fun times on the water! Thanks again for your help!
Orchids to “Pain in the Glass”. Fast and fastidious. Our windows never looked so good!
Orchids to All Green Pest Control! They are always friendly, professional, and courteous... even when the dog is barking and the kids are asking a million questions about bugs. They respect those being covid-conscious with no issue. Highly recommended!
Orchids to the person ahead of me in the Starbucks drive through who paid for my drink! I’ll be sure to pay it forward
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
