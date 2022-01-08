Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Gentleman with the black lab in the dog park yesterday morning. My wife and I loved your dog. The way your dog greeted us we both felt it was like kisses and hugs from Heaven.
Thank you.
Orchids to Durable Medical Supply. They went out of their way to help me with my mom’s wheelchair and other supplies for her since she took a fall, really great customer service.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu water department for great customer service. We had an issue and they came in and took care of it. They were very knowledgeable and put our minds at ease. Thank you.
Orchids to Serrano’s Nursery. They helped me figure out what to plant. They didn’t have all their products in stock but when the truck came in they set aside three of the plants that I wanted, so I could pick up two days later. Also, I didn’t realize they were having a sale and he still put in the discount! I plan on doing most of my yard shopping here.
Orchids to whomever turned my wallet in at Safeway. Somewhere, I dropped it, who knows where. There was quite an amount of cash in it but you didn’t take any. Thank you, I owe you.
Orchids to Mark at Blue River Gems. I gave him my vision and he was not only able to create it perfectly, he paid attention to all of the small details. Thanks again!
Orchids to Barb the Nail Lady! She did two of my dogs and they love her. She is the best with your fur babies. You’ll be very happy and your fur babies will fall in love with her. She’s very gentle. Thanks again, Barbara!
Orchids to the man at the local gas station this morning for calling his worker to come jump my car that decided to die on me. I didn’t get either of their names and I don’t know if they will even see this, but thank you again!
Orchids to Shugrue’s bakery for the wonderful cake they made for my friend. Hands down, you have the best carrot cake I’ve ever had.
Orchids to Chico’s Cantina and Taco Shop. You have the best food and the best service. You also have a great vibe!
Orchids to the group who stopped on Kiowa Boulevard Tuesday around 7 a.m. to save my poodle who had wandered into the street. Thank you for taking the time to save my fur baby and knocking on my neighbor’s door. They were able to get a hold of me so I could get to him.
I simply can’t thank you enough.
Orchids to Alan’s Landscape for doing an excellent job. You removed a palm tree, plumbed for a guest house, put in pavers for a walkway and patio, and all at a reasonable price. I recommend them highly.
Orchids to the balloons flying overhead. What a great thing to wake up to!
All Orchids today!
