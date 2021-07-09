Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to a deliberate attempt by someone to hit me on the golf course. I’m not sure who made the shot, but the ball just missed my head. If you have a grudge speak up. I waited around for someone to retrieve the ball but no luck. I’m hoping someone comes forth with a name.
Onions to the person who hit my truck. Big dent and scraped side. You know you did it and didn’t leave a note. Shame on you.
Orchids to the lady who paid for my purchases at the big box store. While ringing up, I went to my car to retrieve my wallet and when returning I found my purchases paid for. I will certainly pass this on and thanks again to my lady benefactor. Arby Pea.
Orchids to Air Control Home Services for their quick response and installers Adam and Jose for their professionalism and expertise with the installation of our new A/C unit.
Thank you G & D
Orchids to True Care Urgent Care and Physician Assistant Pellerin! It’s so awesome that there is an X-ray on-site. Thanks for fixing my arm and being so kind!
Onions to the onion about “Karens” as rude slang. Until now, I have not heard of such reference. Like other offensive things, ignore it and it will go away. Bringing it up in the newspaper doesn’t help.
Onions to my neighbors for not going in together and buying the vacant lot as I suggested. That would have kept the riff-raff out. Did you see what he is up to now? He is installing a mechanic’s lift in his garage. Why was this allowed in our covenants? I’ll be selling. You guys will have to deal with it!
Orchids to Chris Fee’s Painting. Great job, reasonable price, and very timely, prompt service. Thank you Chris! Julie and Steve.
Orchids to my neighbor who I can count on to always put my newspaper on my doormat during his early morning walks. You know who you are! Thanks!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.