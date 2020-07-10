Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Michele Lin for standing up for us citizens about wearing masks out in public places of business. I am so glad you took this stand to protect us. Thank you so very much, more of the City Council should be thinking the way you do about putting us citizens first.
Onions to all of the people invading Lake Havasu City during the covid-19 pandemic and to wimpy spineless government officials allowing them to spread the killer disease in our beautiful city. It’s disgusting that the cases are rising because of this fact!
Onions to the city. They need to make a stand for Lake Havasu. So many guests, town open and the spread of the virus is outrageous. Stand up and make a firm decision. Can’t be left to people making the decisions on their own. Put on the big boy pants and do something.
Orchids to Dr. Michael Sheehy in the ER. These are some of the best nurses that I have ever come in contact with. Elana, in ER now in the cath lab. Aaron,
Onions to the city for not enforcing the masks and distancing. Businesses are closed because of no leadership, so I guess you don’t care about the people who live here. Having a Trump rally and fireworks and keeping the beach open is not the answer to keep us safe. The spike is coming.
Orchids to Whiz Kids. You did it again, as always. Vince has helped us many times with my computer and like all the staff he has been a big help when I really needed it. Linda.
Onions to our City Council. Just want to remind you that Lake Havasu only has one hospital, unlike Phoenix. So if you let everything stay out of control on the covid-19 and the hospital fills all the beds, now we are in trouble. Get a spine.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
