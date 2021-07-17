Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to us in Mohave County. We have 25% of Arizona’s covid cases, but only 3/10 of the state’s population. Those who refuse to get inoculated are endangering others and themselves. Rest assured, once you get it, you will be a true believer. Dangerous.
Orchids to self checkout! I can bag how I want and don’t find any squashed tomatoes, eggs, and bread when I get home. Plus, I can use my own bags. Thank you!
Onions to the house on Silver Saddle that looks like a used car lot. Why is this allowed? It sure isn’t for most of us!
Orchids to Mary at the doctor’s office for helping me with an insurance issue. You are the best. Mike.
Orchids to Tabitha and crew at South Lake Havasu Wells Fargo for saving us a lot of money from a phone scam. People beware!
Onions to all the rude self-entitled jerks. This city has grown and is busy. Contractors in all areas are busy, many are several weeks out on work. You’re comments: What do you mean I have to wait? or That’s the best you can do? We’re all stressed, be kind.
Onions to the small business owner who formally worked at a steakhouse. You and your husband left a tip that was under 15% for a nice meal, drinks and dessert. I won’t be supporting your business.
Orchids to Rick at 3 T’s RV Products for extraordinary service on our motorhome. I have had repairs done by him a number of times and he always comes through with quality repairs. Thanks Rick!
Orchids to the onion about “closed mouthed Riviera project”. I want to play a round of golf there before I die. At 79, I don’t think I’ll make it!
Orchids to the huge gigantic tippers, service industry must love you.
Orchids to Advantage Pools for the rocking remodel job and the prettiest watering hole in Havasu. Thank you LA
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
