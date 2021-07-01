Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to my granddaughter’s team. I saw a lack of enthusiasm out there. The coaches are responsible as well. When my team, the Jackson Lynx, took state in 1959, there wasn’t one player putting out less than 110 percent. I scored the winning goal. I suggest you guys pick up the pace or disband.
Onions to the mysterious closed mouth Riviera project. This is a “those in the know” show. Where was the information about the lots going on sale, builders, and sewers? Secrets a plenty. Realtors keeping closed mouths. Maybe it will be designated a friends only area. T-J.
Orchids to the man who helped me push the lady’s car when it died at Smoketree and Mesquite. Others passed without even looking. Sad. But we got her up and on her way and that’s all that counts. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the chef for not leaving well enough alone. It’s not the young server’s fault. I asked for my New York steak to be prepared well. It came back way past that. I slowly ate it anyway not wanting to risk another. We were told the chef has 22 years’ experience. That makes me wonder.
Onions to the restaurant that closes at 7p.m., and the other corporate restaurant that does not have menus unless you have a smart phone. I will stick to local owners with real menus from now on.
Orchids to Michael with Priority Pools for doing an excellent job cleaning my pool! You’re the best! Susie.
Onions to two pickups with California license plates flying past me in the “No Passing 15 MPH zone” in front of Jamaica Elementary Friday morning. Yes, the signs were out on the street. Do they not have school speed zones in California?
Onions to the people who can’t understand what they hear and refuse to believe what they see.
Orchids to All American Air for their excellent work! From their front office staff to the tech on the job, we love you all! We have been customers for years but this time you went above and beyond! Jim and Barb.
Orchids to the Boat Brokers. For all your sales needs, see Dave and for your financing needs, see Paul. They are the best! Thanks, Susan.
Onions to the “friend” we had who happens to be a Realtor in LHC. When she found out we were selling our home with another realtor, she acted childish and cut off the friendship. We simply do not mix friends with business.
Onions to the Onion giver for steering wheel knobs. They are NOT illegal in all 50 states. They are legal in Arizona, and are common in vehicles for the disabled.
Onions to clerk taking a swipe at seniors. Another senior-phobic on the loose. Asking if I needed help with one bag was insulting. Son, I was lifting 80 pound sacks of cement over my head for 46 years. I could still do it if not for three compressed vertebrae. Boy, you’re the one needing help!
Onions to the donation store who recently eliminated their return policy to state “All Sales are Final”. Gone as well are the half-price Saturdays. You think you would have more goodwill for your community.
Onions to the onion worrying about a steering wheel knob, what business is that of yours? Get a life.
Thank you Jonathan at Verizon on Kiowa. You were able to reinstall my speed dial contacts on my phone that I accidentally deleted. Your help was very much appreciated! Cyndy.
Orchids to LHC Police Department for their diligence and professionalism. We are very lucky here and try not to take you for granted. We appreciate you!
Orchids to Big-O Tires. I had my car in storage for close to two years and my car needed the works. I got the best price for my new tires and my car purrs like a kitten. Great customer service. Thank you!
Onions to the gentleman in Subway telling me I stood too close to him in line. I was simply trying to see what the freshest items were to put on my sandwich. Get over yourself!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.