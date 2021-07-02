Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Timmy at Farm Fresh (aka best dispensary in town) for helping me in my time of need. Strong antibiotics need strong nausea control, and Timmy knew just what I needed. If you’re in need, go see Libby-low, Timmeh!
Orchids to Hellcats. Take a ride in a Hellcat. Why not? They are at every used car lot in town.
Onions to our schools. About 1945 when I was in the sixth grade, our history books came out with the picture of a caveman. The teacher taught us we originated from the caveman, so I showed the book to my mom and asked her if it was true. She laughed, and said maybe she did, but that we didn’t. So, I laughed too. What goes on in our schools now though is no laughing matter, is it?
Onions to the car “salesman” complaining about people not wanting him to slip in and snipe their personal vehicles for sale. Dude, you’re just going to sell them yourself for more money to some unsuspecting person, probably without making a single repair or upgrade.
Car dealerships have plenty of resources without having to pick through want ads for merchandise.
Onions to short-term residents. “We have a second home here” means we live beyond our means and tip poorly when we go out to eat. The verbal tip “You’re so great” doesn’t pay our bills. Stay in California please, you don’t use turn signals, stop properly, and tip horrible.
Orchids to all the staff at Staples. I had no idea how to make copies from a flashdrive and the first set turned out wrong. All the staff were very helpful and even voided the charges for the wrong copies. Thank you! Much appreciated, Sharon.
Onions to stores who carry produce that rots as soon as you bring it home. I was so looking forward to my fresh strawberries on my angel food cake, but by the time I was able to fix it, my strawberries were all moldy.
Orchids to all the great bartenders in town. The margaritas are a special treat!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
