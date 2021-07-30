Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lange Veterinary. We just moved to Lake Havasu City and realized that it’s not easy to find a veterinarian here. Most don’t take new patients. We called Lange Veterinary and the doctor was amazing as well as the entire staff. We couldn’t be more happy, our beagle was actually licking the veterinarian’s face! Makes you feel good that you have a great veterinarian here in town.
Onions to a certain landscaper and nursery in this town. If you are looking for an honest, trustworthy
landscape company, do not use them. The 84 tons of gravel was not adequate and after six months of haggling, they charged us for another 12 tons to complete the job.
Orchids to the Senior Center! What a treat to have the Senior Center back open for lunches and games. It’s wonderful to get together with friends and new acquaintances. The pinochle and Mexican train groups are lots of fun.
Orchids to Drew, the nice young man with a great smile working at Albertsons, who helped me take my groceries to my car. He was so helpful in this heat!
Onions to the City Council for approving the drive-thru for the business on the corner of Swanson Drive and Lake Havasu Avenue. The traffic is so backed up waiting to go through their drive-thru that you have to drive into on-coming traffic to get around them. Same with the business at the corner of Veterans and State Route 95. I honestly don’t know how a head-on or T-bone collision has not occurred there as of yet. These businesses either need to be relocated or have their drive-thru options shut down!
Onions to the price of fast food these days! One burger, one container of frozen treat, and a salad for $30 dollars! Never again.
Orchids to the staff at Albertsons, always nice!
Onions to the onions about tipping. The price of eating out has gotten so expensive, maybe due to the minimum wage requirement, that tipping seems excessive.
