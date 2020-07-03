Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids and happy birthday to the godmother of Lake Havasu City. One of our city’s most valuable assets.Thank you for all you do for this community. El Rio.
Onions to everyone for abandoning covid-19 safety measures! After a pleasant trip to SARA Park we decided to stop for ice cream sundaes on the way home. Six young employees all without masks, hair nets or gloves serving customers, wiping at their nose, touching chins and faces!
Orchids to Michael,a customer at AZ Flags. When I was short on cash he paid the difference. I will pass this on and tell them it’s from Michael. Thank you! There are still good guys around.
Orchids to all the staff and crew at Novak Animal Hospital for taking the time, staying organized and well staffed during this difficult time and getting us in such a timely manner.
Orchids to Holli at Great Clips by Bashas.’ We have lived here for over 30 years and you just gave my husband and I the best haircuts ever! Please don’t go anywhere you have two clients for life! KGR.
Onions to the powers that be. Why aren’t face masks being required in Lake Havasu? It must be the almighty dollar that takes preference. All of our California visitors must wear masks at home but, come here and are free to spread their germs.
Onions to the person who makes his narcissist and fragile ego more important than people’s health. Leaders are supposed to show leadership by protecting people not by hurting them.
Orchids to Jen at Dollar General on Jamaica. She’s works hard, yet she’s always smiling and very friendly. All the employees are friendly!
Thank you. Pam
